Toys"R"Us® Opens The Doors To Its First New U.S. Store

More than a beloved toy store, the new Toys"R"Us brings an immersive modern shopping experience where products are off the shelves and in the hands and imaginations of customers. A grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, November 30 th at the Garden State Plaza (GSP) store beginning at 10am ET with character appearances, giveaways and more. The second Toys"R"Us store will open at The Galleria, a Simon Mall in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

"Toys"R"Us is built into the fabric of childhood and for more than 70 years has been the most trusted source for toys and play," said Richard Barry, CEO at Tru Kids, the proud parent of the Toys"R"Us brand. "With the return of Toys"R"Us stores in the U.S., we are bringing a highly engaging, experience-driven retail destination that celebrates play and deepens the connection between the world's best toy, play and entertainment brands and customers."

At the heart of the new stores are exclusive playscapes where kids can unleash their imaginations and create memorable moments with Geoffrey® the Giraffe, the Toys"R"Us brand's treasured mascot. Upon entering the stores, guests will be greeted by a giant larger-than-life plush Geoffrey the Giraffe; can explore, read and have fun climbing up steps that have the lyrics "I Don't Wanna Grow Up, I'm A Toys"R"Us Kid" into Geoffrey's Tree HouseTM, or head to Geoffrey's Magical MirrorTM playpod where a 3D virtual Geoffrey comes to life and mimics your every movement.

With a surprise around every corner, the new Toys"R"Us stores offer interactive hands-on play experiences from featured brand partners including:

Hasbro – Hasbro will bring to life several of its popular brands including an interactive NERF anchor shop, a dedicated Hasbro Games shop and BABY ALIVE floor fixture ( Houston only), as well as a curated selection of Hasbro products including PLAY-DOH, award-winning family games and the holiday's most anticipated entertainment properties Disney's Frozen 2 and Star WarsTM.

The LEGO Group – The LEGO Group's anchor shop at Toys"R"Us, features hands-on opportunities for brick fans of all ages to build at the interactive play table, snap a photo with life-size LEGO® models, and shop a curated selection of the latest LEGO sets.

Melissa & Doug – The leading toy brand for screen-free, open-ended play, Melissa & Doug's feature shop filled with their award-winning classic wooden toys, crafts, pretend play sets, and games. A Toys"R"Us Play ProTM will showcase the brand's products out-of-the-box and encourage kids to see new possibilities and countless ways to play.

MGA Entertainment – MGA will take over one of the Toys"R"Us store window displays to showcase two of this year's hottest brand's L.O.L. Surprise!TM and Rainbow SurpriseTM Dolls, which will also be featured in the What's Cool! Shop (GSP only) along with Poopsie Slime Surprise products. MGA's pre-school brand Little Tikes® will present a selection of music toys to demo including their newest line Little Baby BumTM.

Nintendo – The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems come to life as an anchor shop experience at Toys "R" Us by enabling kids and adults alike to enjoy a unique way to play. Hot holiday titles like Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and Luigi's Mansion 3, power interactive game demos on play tables and a big screen right in the store.

Schleich - Schleich® (pronounced sh-like) will feature their full line of figurines and playsets and offer several great in-store activities for kids. Playdates with Schleich will bring out the creativity, encouraging kids to go from the stable to the farm creating stories and having an open play experience. Around the World Animal Walk gets kids up on their feet, while learning about the habitats of different animals.

Spin Master - Spin Master is thrilled to showcase many of its most-loved toy brands including an anchor shop dedicated to the preschool hit PAW Patrol, featuring all the pups from Adventure Bay and an interactive 4' tall Lookout Tower, a Monster Jam feature shop with popular trucks from the stadium show and a life-size authentic BKT tire for photo ops, and an immersive, hands-on Kinetic Sand experience allowing kids to feel the fun and be mesmerized by sandisfying video content.

VTech –At this feature shop, VTech will be displaying its latest fun-filled toys for kids! From VTech's toys that encourage exploration and discovery and award-winning kid-tech devices to LeapFrog's innovative toys that make learning fun, kids and their families will experience interactive play across a wide range of ages and toy types.

CRA-Z-ART (Houston Store Only) - CRA-Z-ART, a leader in trendy toy, activity, art and school supply products will set up a customer experience shop at the Toys"R"Us Houston store showcasing a selection of their exciting, new products for Holiday '19 such as The Flying Pigs pre-school game, Real 5 in 1 Nail Salon and Mystic Madness Friendship Bracelet Kit. The space will also include a live demonstration table featuring the company's popular Nickelodeon branded slime kits. Kids will be able to see how easy it is to create their very own slime in cool variations such as glitter, super slimy and unicorn!

Further bringing to life the more than 40 brands carried in-store is the Play-A-Round TheaterTM, an open event space where kids and adults come to play, learn and discover – together. The theater will host a rotating schedule of programmed events including brand demonstrations, product launches, author visits, character meet and greets, and more. These unique experiences create endless opportunities to explore new interests, learn new skills, collaborate with new friends, or discover a new favorite toy.

Throughout the stores are a team of skilled sales associates, we call a Play ProTM, who will assist customers with product discovery, in-store purchases as well as online sales. For customers who wish to purchase items not available in store, interactive touchscreen displays are available throughout the store, providing the ability to browse and discover a deeper assortment of product through the newly launched ToysRUs.com website, which is powered by Target. When a customer is ready to check out at the digital display, they can select to scan a QR code or send themselves a text or email with a link to the product page on ToysRUs.com. When consumers click "Buy Now at Target.com," they're automatically linked to the same product page on Target.com to complete their purchase.

About Tru Kids BrandsTM

Tru Kids is the parent of beloved brands, including Toys"R"Us®, Babies"R"Us®, and Geoffrey® the Giraffe. Established in January 2019, Tru Kids is focused on growing its family of brands through innovative partnerships that deliver kid-and-parent-focused experiences that expand beyond traditional retail concepts in the physical and digital spaces. The company delivers a wealth of services to our valued license partners around the world. Celebrating over 70 years of heritage, Tru Kids is a new company with an expert team focused on families, kids, and play. Learn more at www.trukidsbrands.com.

