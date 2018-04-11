Toys"R"Us Receives Commitment for $80 Million in Incremental Financing to Support Asia and Central Europe Operations

As of period one ended March 3, 2018, the Company's Asia operations had approximately $230 million in liquidity comprised of cash and available lines of credit and Central Europe had approximately $28 million of cash.

Dave Brandon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This additional financing further positions our Asian and Central European operations for continued success. We appreciate the ongoing financial support and look forward to continued positive relationships with our vendors."

The Company has received interim approval of the incremental DIP financing from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (the "Bankruptcy Court"). Final approval by the Bankruptcy Court is scheduled for April 27, 2018.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as principal legal counsel to Toys"R"Us, Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor and Lazard is serving as financial advisor.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toysrus-receives-commitment-for-80-million-in-incremental-financing-to-support-asia-and-central-europe-operations-300628576.html

SOURCE Toys“R”Us, Inc.

