Toys"R"Us Releases FY17 Financials

The annual financial report is being issued pursuant to the reporting requirements set forth in Section 4.03 of the respective indentures governing the 12% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 and the 11% Senior Secured ABL DIP Notes issued by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries, TRU Taj LLC and TRU Taj Finance, Inc. The posted financial information, which may be accessed online, is subject to a standard confidentiality acknowledgement.

The annual report can be found at: https://global.merrillcorp.com. Investors seeking access to financial information posted to the website must initially email the site administrator at datasite@merrillcorp.com to request access (please reference Toys "R" Us Financial Reporting in the subject line). Investors should not contact the Company regarding website access.

Additional information regarding the Company's restructuring process can be obtained by sending an email to toysrusinfo@PrimeClerk.com or by calling the Company's Information Hotline, toll-free, in the 28 U.S. and Canada at (844) 794-3476 and at the following numbers internationally:

Germany : 0800-182-9016

: 0800-182-9016 UK: 800: 0-800-014-8914

Spain Mobile Enabled: 900-984918

Portugal Mobile Enabled: 800-180-778

France : 805: 0805-080337

: 805: 0805-080337 Poland : 0-0-800-141-0322

: 0-0-800-141-0322 Australia 1300: 1-300-009-390

1300: 1-300-009-390 Austria Mobile Enabled: 0800-802290

Switzerland Mobile Enabled: 0800-562-556

China : 400-120-4011

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as principal legal counsel to Toys"R"Us, Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor and Lazard is serving as financial advisor.

For more information please contact:

Amy von Walter, Executive Vice President, Global Communications & Customer Care at 201-815-9512 or Amy.vonWalter@toysrus.com

press@toysrus.com

973-617-5900

Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Tel: (212) 355-4449

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toysrus-releases-fy17-financials-300647292.html

SOURCE Toys“R”Us, Inc.