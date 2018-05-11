Toys"R"Us Releases FY17 Financials

WAYNE, N.J., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toys "R" Us, Inc. (the "Company") announced today the release of its annual financial report for fiscal year ended February 3, 2018.
The annual financial report is being issued pursuant to the reporting requirements set forth in Section 4.03 of the respective indentures governing the 12% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 and the 11% Senior Secured ABL DIP Notes issued by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries, TRU Taj LLC and TRU Taj Finance, Inc. The posted financial information, which may be accessed online, is subject to a standard confidentiality acknowledgement.
The annual report can be found at: https://global.merrillcorp.com. Investors seeking access to financial information posted to the website must initially email the site administrator at datasite@merrillcorp.com to request access (please reference Toys "R" Us Financial Reporting in the subject line). Investors should not contact the Company regarding website access.
Additional information regarding the Company's restructuring process can be obtained by sending an email to toysrusinfo@PrimeClerk.com or by calling the Company's Information Hotline, toll-free, in the 28 U.S. and Canada at (844) 794-3476 and at the following numbers internationally:
- Germany: 0800-182-9016
- UK: 800: 0-800-014-8914
- Spain Mobile Enabled: 900-984918
- Portugal Mobile Enabled: 800-180-778
- France: 805: 0805-080337
- Poland: 0-0-800-141-0322
- Australia 1300: 1-300-009-390
- Austria Mobile Enabled: 0800-802290
- Switzerland Mobile Enabled: 0800-562-556
- China: 400-120-4011
Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as principal legal counsel to Toys"R"Us, Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor and Lazard is serving as financial advisor.
For more information please contact:
Amy von Walter, Executive Vice President, Global Communications & Customer Care at 201-815-9512 or Amy.vonWalter@toysrus.com
press@toysrus.com
973-617-5900
Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Tel: (212) 355-4449
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toysrus-releases-fy17-financials-300647292.html
SOURCE Toys“R”Us, Inc.
Share this article