TOYVERSE to Bring the Joys of Toy Customization and Ownership to Mobile in Early 2024

Offering an imaginative take on player socialization and individuality, TOYVERSE brings deep customization and precious moments on the go in early 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocone, a leading Japanese immersive entertainment studio at the forefront of avatar and digital fashion creation, today announced its next major service launch, TOYVERSE, launching in the US market in early 2024. The service offers an imaginative take on digital interactions and self-expression, enhanced by stunning visuals and artistic collaboration.

Set in the world of Toyverse, a magical location where toys come to life through the power of joy, players will embark on a mission to restore the energy of the collapsing Toyverse universe. Centered on creating a digital space to express individuality and connect through emotion, players will create their own avatar—a digital toy called "nOn"—and customize it with an extensive offering of sticker packs that can be acquired through various missions and quests, or purchased in-game.

All backed by stunning visuals, the gameplay will see users showcase their nOn on various adventures, both solo and with friends. Players will embark on exciting missions to save the Toyverse, take pictures with their custom creations, and explore the sprawling digital space of the Toyverse world as they gain more stickers, all the while commenting and liking posts that preserve these moments forever.

Choi Dongjun, CEO of Cocone V, commented, "Our team of visionary developers and designers have constructed an adorable, playful universe that combines the joy of children's toys with the vast possibilities capable in the metaverse. We're eager to realize the inspirational concepts of artists by bringing their works to life as stickers and how players express their creativity through the TOYVERSE social network."

TOYVERSE will release on mobile in early 2024 and has a full roadmap of new content planned for the remainder of the year, including additional maps, new sticker packs, and a host of story-driven missions players can embark on daily or weekly, alone or together. Players can expect to be continually engaged by future expansions of the growing digital world and its community.

"TOYVERSE represents our second major entry into the US mobile gaming market and is another testament to what Cocone does best - creating unique digital universes for players to explore, document, and enjoy," added Mari Kim, CEO of Cocone New York. "The launch will be key component to our continued pursuit of internationally expanding our captivating and creative metaverse experiences for a new audience"

TOYVERSE signifies Cocone's steady efforts to grow its brand in the mobile U.S. market. Most recently, the company announced Centennial, a virtual world that redefines digital fashion and music, available on mobile devices in early 2024.

Pre-registration for TOYVERSE opens in early December. Please stay tuned for additional updates in the coming months.

About Cocone

Cocone is a Japanese game studio at the forefront of the avatar and digital fashion creation space. Founded in 2008, Cocone is a global company with offices in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Estonia, and the United States. Cocone is committed to creating innovative and engaging experiences that connect people across the world. To date, the company boasts over 130 million downloads of its games and over one million unique digital items created across its 15 services headlined by Livly Island and Pokecolo. For additional information, please visit: please visit: https://cocone-one.com/ .

