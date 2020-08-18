Tozny is Named a 2020 Hot Vendor by Aragon Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tozny, the leader in end-to-end encrypted identity management, today announced it has been included in the 2020 Hot Vendors Security and Privacy report by Aragon Research. The Hot Vendor list recognizes "noteworthy, visionary, and innovative vendors."

Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research, and author of the 2020 Hot Vendors in Security and Privacy report says, "What makes Tozny hot is its comprehensive and innovative cryptographic solution for security and privacy." Tozny's suite of end-to-end encrypted solutions ensure that no matter where data goes, it is always protected.

The recent launch of TozID, an end-to-end encrypted identity management system, adds robust access controls for customer and workforce identity management to the company's portfolio. All of Tozny's products are compliant with the major regulatory standards such as HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and PIPEDA, which offers clients peace of mind and helps organizations limit costs in the event of a breach.

"We are pleased to be included in Aragon Research's list of Hot Vendors for Security and Privacy," said Isaac Potoczny-Jones, Tozny's Founder and CEO. "Tozny's inclusion in this year's report underscores the importance of data privacy in a largely remote world. Our innovative identity management platform, TozID, is a cutting edge system built around end-to-end encryption so that data security is first, not last."

About Tozny:

Tozny delivers Identity Management and Data Privacy solutions as a service and via SDKs to easily protect businesses, workforces, and individuals against data breaches and security threats. Built with technology developed for NIST and DARPA-funded projects, Tozny brings the world's most secure encryption solutions to all businesses that require secure, compliant applications that people can trust. Tozny was founded by leading cryptography experts from security research firm Galois in 2013. Visit https://tozny.com/tozid to learn more.

