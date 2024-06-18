TP-ACO Selects YouScript for Personalized Medication Management Initiative

Evidence-Based Pharmacogenomics to Help Improve Care and Lower Costs Across 13 States

HOUSTON and BATON ROUGE, La., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physician's Accountable Care Organization (TP-ACO), today announced that it has selected YouScript, an Aranscia company, to power an organization-wide personalized medication management program. The award-winning YouScript platform helps to proactively identify and mitigate costly and potentially dangerous medication issues, and incorporates insights from pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and other comprehensive precision prescribing information into the clinical workflow. Under this multi-year agreement, the YouScript performance platform will be fully at risk with TP-ACO.

The science of pharmacogenomics helps to identify and mitigate potential risks associated with an individual's unique response to a medication, and the results of a PGx test can be used by ordering providers to help identify safer and more effective therapies. Optimizing patient medications with PGx, in conjunction with standard medication management initiatives, can help to reduce risks from unwanted side effects, adverse events, medication adherence, and prescribing cascade. Supporting precision care programs like PGx affirms TPA-ACO's ongoing commitment to innovation that delivers value and helps to reduce the challenges from one-size-fits-all prescribing that make Adverse Drug Events (ADEs) the 4th leading cause of preventable death in the United States.

Starting today, all TP-ACO participating systems and providers in 13 states can access to the YouScript platform to help assess patients for potential medication risks, facilitate PGx testing, and obtain clinical insights. YouScript's performance support team includes clinical and pharmacy resources to assist TP-ACO providers, helping to maximize the overall care and cost savings afforded by the program for the benefit of TP-ACO.

"On behalf of our entire team, we are thrilled to embark on this partnership with TP-ACO," said Kristine Ashcraft, Founder and President of YouScript. "Our platform has already demonstrated the promise, power, and ROI from personalized medication management when incorporated strategically across a care population, and we are confident that TP-ACO's commitment to our process will enable it to expand upon our success in real-world pharmacogenomics programs," added Ashcraft.

"YouScript's proprietary methodologies for risk assessment, demonstrated programmatic ROI, and intuitive multi-factor approach to medication management, make it the ideal partner for TP-ACO," said John Woods, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, TP-ACO. "YouScript's confidence in the program's performance, supported by the industry's largest body of published research, further supports our mission at TP-ACO to bring best-in-class approaches to care improvement and cost efficiency," added Woods.

TP-ACO members who wish to engage with YouScript can contact [email protected]. For more information about joining TP-ACO, please contact [email protected].

About YouScript: YouScript is a leader in pharmacogenomics research, insights, and software solutions that help make precision prescribing possible. YouScript's lab-agnostic PGx risk, insights, and reference solutions assist clinical professionals to make fast, proactive decisions at the point of care. YouScript's PGx program support and research initiatives span more than two decades, and have often served as a foundational basis for best practices in assessing categorial risk and measuring outcomes across the entire PGx industry. For more information, please visit www.youscript.com.

About The Physician's Accountable Care Organization (TP-ACO): About The Physician's Accountable Care Organization (TP-ACO): Founded in 2012, TP-ACO is a leading ACO supporting physician-led organizations to manage risks and generate shared savings, save money for CMS and supporting continued high-quality of care to its attributed patients. TP-ACO is an 'Enhanced Track' full-risk Accountable Care Organization under the MSSP and currently operates in 13 states. For more information, please visit www.tpacsecure.com.

