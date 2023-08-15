TP-Link and Crowdcreate Partner to Expand Technology Reach Through Influencers

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TP-Link, a global leader in networking and smart home solutions and an innovation leader, announces strategic partnership with Crowdcreate, a premier influencer marketing agency known for its expertise in crafting viral campaigns and immersive experiences through influencers and brand ambassadors. This collaboration aims to expand the TP-Link brand by leveraging Crowdcreate's extensive experience in connecting brands with the right story through influencers.

Crowdcreate x TP-Link

With a strong foothold in the industry, TP-Link has earned a well-deserved reputation as an innovation leader, consistently pushing the boundaries of technology. TP-Link has become a household name trusted by millions of customers and businesses globally. TP-Link's recent groundbreaking launch of the world's first WIFI 7 routers further exemplifies their commitment to providing cutting-edge and high-performance products to their customers, staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

Crowdcreate, with its ten years of experience, has established itself as a leader in influencer marketing, creating impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences drive engagement. Crowdcreate has access to one of the largest talent roster of influencers in technology.

The partnership between TP-Link and Crowdcreate represents a fusion of innovation and virality, as TP-Link taps into Crowdcreate's vast network of influencers to drive strategic activations across various social media platforms. Through UGC and a focus on short-form content, TP-Link aims to expand its technology reach, bringing its cutting-edge networking and smart home solutions, including the world's first WIFI 7 routers and night vision security cameras, to the forefront of the digital conversation.

"We are excited to join forces with Crowdcreate, a company that understands the power of influencers and their impact on the digital landscape," said Mikaela Viloria, Marketing Manager at TP-Link. "Through this partnership, we aim to connect with a new generation of users in an authentic and meaningful way, while showcasing our commitment to innovation."

"Crowdcreate is proud to partner with TP-Link, a brand that has consistently delivered technological advancements and reliability. You can often find their products at the top of the recommended list on Amazon and Costco." said Ivan Kan, Founder at Crowdcreate. "Our expertise in influencer marketing and short-form campaigns will enable TP-Link to engage with this critical audience, expanding their brand influence in the digital generation."

About TP-Link: TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and smart home solutions. With a commitment to delivering connectivity that empowers people worldwide, TP-Link has become a leading brand trusted by millions. For more information, visit www.tp-link.com .

About Crowdcreate: Crowdcreate is a premier influencer marketing agency that specializes in creating viral campaigns and experiences through influencers. With a decade of experience, Crowdcreate has successfully crafted numerous influential campaigns for brands across various industries, with a focus on content that engages. For more information, visit www.crowdcreate.us .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Crowdcreate

Media Relations

Phone: 424-532-0801

Email: 363563@email4pr.com

Website: https://crowdcreate.us

SOURCE Crowdcreate