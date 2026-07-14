TPA Leads Coalition Urging Congress to Pass the Recycled Materials Attribution Act

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA) joined 11 other organizations in urging lawmakers to support H.R. 7502, the Recycled Materials Attribution Act (RMAA), as introduced by Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.) and a bipartisan coalition of representatives.

The current patchwork of fragmented state and local laws governing recycling imposes heavy regulatory compliance costs on manufacturers that are inevitably passed down to consumers. Because products are packaged and distributed at a national level rather than state-by-state, companies face the logistically complex—and expensive—burden of constantly redesigning, auditing, and printing state-specific product labels to comply with wildly conflicting definitions of terms like "recyclable" or "recycled content."

The RMAA fixes this system by replacing state and local rules with a single and clear federal standard governing recycling claims. By legally recognizing mass-balance accounting, the RMAA gives manufacturers the technical flexibility to source recycled materials through advanced chemical-recycling supply chains without forcing them to physically isolate recycled streams in separate cost-prohibitive factories. This flexibility significantly lowers compliance and production costs, savings that can be passed directly onto consumers.

Ross Marchand, Executive Director of TPA, offered the following comment:

"The RMAA is a critical step toward cutting through the costly red tape of state labeling mandates. Companies are currently forced to continuously alter, track, and reprint product labels to satisfy arbitrary and often clashing definitions of environmental claims. This bureaucratic chaos does nothing but inflate prices for everyday shoppers and result in widespread frustration when consumers are not allowed to get basic recycling information from producers. H.R. 7502 will significantly curb compliance costs, unleash private investment in innovative recycling methods, and ensure truthful recycling claims are allowed to reach consumers. TPA is proud to lead this coalition and urges lawmakers to support the Recycled Materials Attribution Act."

The Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to educating the public through the research, analysis, and dissemination of information on the government's impact on the economy.

SOURCE Taxpayers Protection Alliance