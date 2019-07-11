TPA technologies Launches 25th Anniversary With A Year of Giving

BOSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TPA technologies, a leading technology-consulting firm serving the information technology needs of corporate America and government business partners, announced today the kickoff of its 25th anniversary, along with a year of giving.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, TPA technologies has launched a giving campaign focused around its clients, consultants and staff. Throughout the full year, TPA technologies will make a donation for each and every placement made. The company wants to acknowledge all of the great work of its clients, consultants and staff by honoring them with a quarterly donation to hand selected charities.

"We opened our doors on the second floor of an old colonial in Canton MA in 1994 and had dreams of being a fixture in technology staffing. We faxed resumes, the internet was not a sure thing and Y2K was something we all feared. It's hard to quantify how many successful project outcomes and consultant's careers we impacted over the years," said Patrick Cox, CEO and Co-Founder, TPA technologies. "We want to celebrate this year by giving back and helping others."

TPA technologies was founded in 1994 (as The Professional Alternative) with a simple goal of providing amazing career opportunities for consultants with clients that need their technology expertise. Over the last 25 years, the clients and consultants of TPA technologies have been at the ground floor of creating some of the most amazing technologies that we all experience every single day.

"We are very excited to be celebrating 25 years of technology consulting service and believe that our longevity and success is due to our amazing consultants, clients and staff," said Tony Varano, CFO / Co-Founder, TPA technologies. "We can't think of any better way to celebrate this milestone than by giving back to the communities that our clients, staff and consultants serve."

About TPA technologies

TPA technologies (you also know us as The Professional Alternative) is a leading technology-consulting firm serving the information technology needs of corporate America and government business partners. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with regional offices in Hingham, MA, Raleigh, N.C. and Dallas, TX, TPA focuses on client's critical IT initiatives by utilizing methodologies to provide the best fit solutions. TPA provides the right fit for their clients and candidates. www.tpatechnologies.com

