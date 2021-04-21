TPC Art Finance Adds Naomi Baigell to Management Team to Expand its Lending Offerings to Global Art Community

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TPC Art Finance, a premier specialty lender offering collaborative, art-backed liquidity solutions to the global art community, announced that Naomi Baigell has joined the company as Managing Director. At TPC Art Finance, Naomi will be responsible for the company's marketing and communications strategy. She will collaborate with President Joseph Charalambous on the firm's growth objectives and long-range vision for its brand and programs, while also deepening the many relationships within the global art and financial communities.

Naomi has over 30 years of experience in art and finance marketing and strategy. Her collaborations with strategic alliances and client loyalty initiatives have driven over $1 billion in revenue. Prior to joining TPC Art Finance, Naomi worked as Managing Director of Marketing and Client Relationships at Athena Art Finance and was Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Art Services at Sotheby's Auction House.

"I am delighted to be joining the team at TPC Art Finance," Naomi commented. "Their approach to art lending elevates and enables the role we envision to provide responsive art lending solutions as well as to support the many relationships and organizations that contribute to the global art community's ecosystem. Much of what drove my decision to join TPC Art Finance is the accessibility and approachability they bring to creating a more sustainable environment for growth and progress, and I look forward to working with them as we forge ahead on this basis."

Mr. Charalambous responded: "I am thrilled that Naomi has joined us. She has effectively grown up in this community and marketplace and has consistently proven to be deeply respected for her knowledge and insights. Her strength as a collaborator and leader in the space is both a welcome and important addition to me and to TPC Art Finance, and her expertise in art lending and its role in the global art community will be invaluable as we move forward."

TPC Art Finance provides independent and customized art loans to help clients unlock the value held within their art collections. TPC Art Finance excels at assessing and matching each individual client's need with a solution that best meets their requirements in a responsive and timely way.

"TPC Art Finance offers both accessibility and approachability in an industry that can often feel opaque," Mr. Charalambous added. "We seek to change that impression through our efficient, responsive lending approach which we tailor to each individual client.

TPC Art Finance is a standalone company that evolved from Three Point Capital, a premier debt financier for the film industry, and provides bespoke lending solutions to collectors of fine art. As the company is owned by independent partners with an extensive history in lending and finance, they are able to operate with greater flexibility and agility than traditional financial institutions, offering quick credit decisions and streamlined closings. By combining professional courtesy, approachability, and expediency, TPC Art Finance offers private and commercial owners of fine art the ability to unlock the equity within their collections, and to use those resources to pursue other ventures and opportunities.

