TPC (THE PRO'S CLOSET) CELEBRATES NEW RETAIL LOCATION GRAND OPENING WITH "GREAT SPRING BREAKAWAY" EVENT & SALE, APR. 29-30

The TPC Great Spring Breakaway is a two-day, on-site festival celebrating cycling and community

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2006 in Boulder, CO, the recently relocated TPC (The Pro's Closet) is a 130,000 square foot retail outlet, bike refurbishment factory, vintage bicycle museum, digital retailer headquarters and gathering place for the cycling community. On Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, TPC will open its doors and grounds for the TPC Great Spring Breakaway event, where local riders and community members will gather to celebrate the bike and the local riding community.

TPC (The Pro's Closet) celebrates its new retail location grand opening with the "Great Spring Breakaway" event and sale, April 29-30 in Louisville, Colo.

The inaugural event will feature a seasonal product sale, vendor expo, product demos, factory tours, free bike washes, prizes, food trucks and more. Those arriving on two wheels can take advantage of a free bike valet. This family-friendly event is a chance to see behind the curtain at TPC and learn more about North America's largest retailer of Certified Pre-Owned bikes.

Giveaways will include The Ride of a Lifetime: TPC will give away a Certified Pre-Owned bike to one cyclist every year for life. Other prizes such as a new Radavist x Sklar collab gravel bike, ENVE wheelsets and free bike services will also be given away to participating attendees.

Attendees can also enjoy tours of TPC's Vintage Bicycle Museum, which is the largest collection of historic bikes in the world, with more than 200 vintage bikes on display. The collection includes bikes that raced in the Tour de France, Olympics and numerous World Championships.

"TPC is well known online, and we want to deepen our relationship with the community in our backyard through this huge "IRL" experience at our Louisville headquarters. We're proud to open our doors to all Front Range riding enthusiasts and show off what we do," said Paul Calandrella, TPC General Manager. "The TPC team are riders, too, and we can't wait to kick off the riding season with a celebration, and help get more people on the roads, trails and gravel routes they love to ride."

Vendor and Community Partner Expo representatives onsite include SRAM, Orbea, Oakley, Fox Racing, Shimano, Rocky Mountain, Patagonia, 7iDP, Silca, Wheels MFG, Enve, Evil, Garmin and more. Attendees can also help young riders through Wish for Wheels , TPC's longtime nonprofit partner. All beverage proceeds, plus a match from TPC, will be used to subsidize a bike build for a Front Range Title I school.

TPC has the Colorado Front Range's largest selection of Certified Pre-Owned and new bikes (more than 1,500 unique models) and its entire online selection of bikes, parts, accessories and apparel is available on-site. Products will be on sale at up to 50% off. The new retail shop, which is located at 1900 Taylor Avenue in Louisville, also has more expert bike mechanics than any other Denver metro shop, making it possible to offer a 24-hour turnaround to bring a customer's bike to near-new condition.

To learn more about the event and all TPC has to offer, visit: https://www.theproscloset.com/pages/great-spring-breakaway

To see more about the new Louisville retail location visit: https://www.theproscloset.com/pages/retail-store-louisville .

About TPC

TPC is the world's largest and most trusted brand for pre-owned bikes. TPC purchases new and pre-owned bikes and accessories from manufacturers, retailers, and individuals. Each bike undergoes a rigorous Certified Pre-Owned inspection and top-to-bottom service prior to sale to ensure every bike is delivered ready to ride. An innovative Buyback Guarantee gives customers full transparency by offering guaranteed trade-in values for 18 months after purchase. For information on TPC, visit www.tpc.bike .

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theproscloset

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theproscloset/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theproscloset

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ThisisTheProsCloset

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@theproscloset

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Bargayo, TPC

802.345.3588

[email protected]

#TPCSpringBreakaway

SOURCE TPC