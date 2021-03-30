TPConnects, the Technology Provider, Announces That Eastern Airlines is Investing in New Distribution Capabilities With IATA's NDC Level 4 Certification

Eastern Airlines selects TPConnects as its Technology Provider for NDC based distribution

WAYNE, Pa., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Airlines, historically known as one of the "Big Four" carriers in the United States, announced that it has achieved the New Distribution Capability (NDC) Level 4 Certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The certification enables a dynamic and cost-effective distribution model for Eastern Airlines as it further improves the airline's communication capabilities with its travel partners using rich content.

Eastern Airlines' NDC Level 4 Certification was facilitated through its partnership with TPConnects, an IATA NDC Dual Level 4 Certified IT Provider and Aggregator. Additionally, as its travel technology partner, TPConnects revamped Eastern Airlines' recently launched Internet Booking Engine (IBE) goeasternair.com. Along with the IBE, the airline's Travel Agency booking portal is also powered by TPConnects NDC Offer and Order Management Solution. It enables the airlines to control various interfaces through a single Middleware and provide Offers to customers in real-time.

Steve Harfst, President & CEO, Eastern Airlines, said, "IATA's NDC Level 4 Certification is a pivotal investment that assists Eastern's mission in providing underserved markets with direct, nonstop flights at the best value. We can now ensure that our passengers have direct access to relevant content across both direct and indirect distribution channels that are unique to their wants and expectations. The NDC standard allows Eastern to efficiently create, deliver, and control inventory that is both reliable and secure for the passenger. Our travel partners can now benefit from access to our full range of product offerings, merchandising, and servicing capabilities and the end-to-end order lifecycle from booking to completion. We look forward to our continued partnership with TPConnects, a proven technology expert in the field, as we transform the way we go to market and deliver enhanced customer experiences as part of the Eastern Promise.

Rajendran Vellapalath, CEO, TPConnects, said, "Our latest partnership with the American carrier Eastern Airlines is a milestone with many firsts, much to the credit of the collaboration and the expertise it brought to the table. It is indeed a testimony to our follow-the-sun approach where teams across time zones collaborated successfully to simultaneously deliver multiple NDC-enabled products for the airline. This is especially significant for TPConnects as we expanded our product portfolio with the delivery of the Internet Booking Engine within TPConnects Airline Solutions. Given the scope of the partnership, we are committed and well-positioned as the partner-of-choice to support Eastern Airlines with a gamut of industry-leading services and innovative travel technology solutions."

About Eastern Airlines

Eastern Airlines was originally founded in 1926. By 1930, Eastern grew to become one of the "Big Four" domestic airlines, where it would remain for the next several decades. As a carrier with a legacy of pioneering new routes, Eastern Airlines has returned to the skies for its next adventure as the first scheduled carrier to be certified in the United States since 2007. Eastern's mission is to bring back the sense of awe and wonder to air travel by providing underserved markets across the globe with nonstop-only flights at the best value. For more information, please visit www.goeasternair.com. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About TPConnects

For more information, visit www.tpconnects.com

Eastern Airlines achieves IATA's Level 4 NDC certification. TPConnects as Technology Partner

