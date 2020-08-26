TPD Workforce Solutions Welcomes Its Newest Advisory Board Member Karson Humiston

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TPD Workforce Solutions today announced that Karson Humiston has joined TPD's Advisory Board.

Karson brings with her industry insight from Vangst, the cannabis industry's top hiring platform, where she is the founder and CEO. Vangst has been named one of Entrepreneur's 100 Brilliant Companies, and Karson was included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2018. Karson's innovative approach to building a community of like-minded talent will inform TPD's own strategy to further develop its industry-specific workforce communities.

[Photo: courtesy of Vangst]

"We're excited to have Karson and her expertise on our board," says Paul Tournier, President at TPD. "We've seen the unconventional and entrepreneurial approach she has taken with Vangst, and her ability to build Vangst into the No. 1 hiring platform for the cannabis industry is something we look forward to leverage at TPD."

Additionally, Karson's expertise, approach and corporate values align closely with TPD's, including:

A people-first community concept promoting engagement and talent success.



A commitment to diversity and inclusion, a long-held core value of TPD.



An innovative, proactive and solution-oriented approach to meeting the talent shortage faced by today's employers.

"I am so happy to be partnering more closely with Paul and the entire TPD team," Karson says. "I see a lot of opportunity for innovation in the talent acquisition world, particularly in established industries, and TPD is positioned perfectly going into 2021."

About TPD: Founded in 1980, TPD is a total workforce solution provider that enables organizations with flexible, scalable hiring options aimed at reducing total talent acquisition costs and liability. TPD understands that putting people first enables both employees and organizations to perform at their best, and their service is supported by the best retention programs and guarantees in the industry. Learn more at www.TPD.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Gibson, Marketing Manager

TPD Workforce Solutions

Phone: 1.888.685.3530 x 501

[email protected]

Related Images

karson-humiston-founder-ceo-vangst.jpg

Karson Humiston, Founder & CEO, Vangst

[Photo: courtesy of Vangst]

SOURCE TPD Workforce Solutions

Related Links

https://tpd.com/

