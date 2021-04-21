TPE Market worth $26.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "TPE Market by Type (SBC, TPU, TPO, TPV, COPE, PEBA), End Use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Wire & Cable, Medical, Engineering), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market size is estimated to be USD 19.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 26.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2021 and 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1012

Browse in-depth TOC on "TPE Market"

138 – Data Tables

63 – Figures

226 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermoplastic-elastomers-market-1012.html

Automotive is the major application segment for TPE. The recovery of automotive sector in the across the world is driving the TPE market during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of eco-friendly technologies for production of TPE and growing demand for electric & hybrid vehicles are new opportunities in TPE market.

Automotive application holds the largest share in the TPE market

Automotive is the largest application in the TPE market. TPE is used in exterior filler for panels, wipers, rocker panels, body seals, automotive gaskets, door & window handles, other under-the-hood applications. The segment account for about 33% market share in terms of volume in 2020. The sector is in declining phase for past two year (2018-2019) due to global economic slowdown. However, the segment in expected to recover in forecast period. Moreover, focus towards electric and hybrid vehicle will provide new opportunities for TPE manufacturer.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1012

APAC estimated to be the fastest-growing market for TPE.

APAC accounted for the largest share in terms of volume and value of the TPE market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. The use of TPE is expected to witness the highest growth in the APAC region during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the recovery of the automotive sector in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Global automobile manufacturers are investing in APAC countries in establish their production plants to enhance their market presence in the region. China is the significant market for automobile and the largest consumer of TPE in the world. The focus towards the development of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to reduce carbon footprint will drive the automotive industry in China which will further enhance the demand of TPE during the forecast period.

Arkema S.A (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (The U.S), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (The U.S), Teknor Apex Company (The U.S), Lubrizol Corporation (The U.S), Tosh Corporation (Japan), Kraton Corporation (The U.S), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Company (Japan), DuPont (The U.S), SIBUR (Russia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dynasol Elastomers (Spain).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1012

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market by Raw Material (Polyols, Diisocyanate, Diols), Type (Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone), End-use industry (Footwear, Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Electronics, Medical), Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thermoplastic-polyurethanes-market-1091.html

Fluoroelastomers Market by Type (FKM, FVMQ, FFKM), Application (O-rings, seals & gaskets, Hoses), End-use (Automotive, Aerospace, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical & Food, Energy & Power) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fluoroelastomer-market-77176667.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/thermoplastic-elastomers-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/thermoplastic-elastomers.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets