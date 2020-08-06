TPG Lodging Capital Nexus Launches to Match Investors with Immediate Hotel Investment Opportunities

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plasencia Group is pleased to announce the formation of the TPG Lodging Capital Nexus, created to match capable providers of capital with owners of hotels and resorts needing funds to address financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TPG Lodging Capital Nexus has been designed to quickly connect firms, family offices and high-net-worth individuals seeking to invest in the lodging industry with hotel owners who need capital to support property operations, face maturing loans, desire to pay down their existing debt, or prefer to exit their holdings altogether. Lou Plasencia, Chief Executive Officer of The Plasencia Group commented, "For the past several months, we have continued to receive calls from long-standing investor relationships and new investors in the industry alike looking to place capital in the lodging sector. These are not predator investors; instead these are capital providers with long-term investment horizons seeking hospitality assets that have a strong pre-COVID performance record." Plasencia added, "Lodging Capital Nexus, as an exchange for lodging-focused capital, is the fastest and most direct route to match sources and uses of funds."

The Lodging Capital Nexus team of seasoned professionals will use the relationships they have built over decades with hotel owners and investors to craft the most suitable capital structures in today's investment environment. Capital sources seeking to provide runway capital to owners in need can quickly register their preferred investment parameters at The Plasencia Group's website: www.tpghotels.com/nexus.

The Plasencia Group is a full-service lodging investment advisory firm offering transaction services, capital markets, asset management and development management services to its clients throughout North America. The firm has completed more than five hundred engagements since it was founded in 1993 by Chief Executive Officer Lou Plasencia. For more information, visit www.tpghotels.com.

SOURCE The Plasencia Group

Related Links

https://tpghotels.com/

