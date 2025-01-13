TPGi and Storm Interface Partner to Advance Accessible Self-Service Kiosks with JAWS® for Kiosk

Enhancing Global Independence Through Accessible Kiosk Solutions

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TPGi, a Vispero company, a global leader in assistive technology products and digital accessibility solutions, has partnered with Storm Interface, a renowned innovator in self-service accessibility and responsive human interface devices, to deliver enhanced accessibility for self-service kiosks.

This collaboration combines the award-winning JAWS® for Kiosk screen reader software with Storm Interface's cutting-edge assistive technology products to create seamless, self-service experiences for people with disabilities.

JAWS for Kiosk, the industry's leading screen reader software, is specifically designed to make self-service devices accessible to users with vision loss. With over 250,000 installations worldwide across healthcare, retail, hospitality, and travel sectors, JAWS for Kiosk enables businesses to meet accessibility standards while empowering people to engage with self-service technologies independently.

Storm Interface, with over three decades of expertise in assistive technology, brings robust and versatile input devices like NavPad, NavBar, and AudioNav to the partnership. These solutions provide alternative input methods, such as tactile navigation and audio guidance, ensuring usability for people who cannot rely on traditional touchscreens.

"Our partnership with Storm Interface strengthens our mission to make the world accessible and usable for people with disabilities," says Matt Ater, Senior Vice President at TPGi. "By integrating Storm's assistive technology devices with JAWS for Kiosk, we're enabling organizations to provide secure, efficient, and inclusive customer interactions, regardless of ability."

"With the European Accessibility Act, ADA Title II, and ACA Section 1557 deadlines looming, our partnership provides organizations with a turn-key accessibility solution to embed in their kiosk and self-service devices," Ater adds.

The collaboration addresses key challenges in self-service accessibility by:

Enhancing Input Options : Supporting devices like numeric keypads, QWERTY keyboards, and tactile navigation tools to accommodate diverse user needs.

: Supporting devices like numeric keypads, QWERTY keyboards, and tactile navigation tools to accommodate diverse user needs. Ensuring Privacy : Integrating audio-enabled solutions to guide users without relying on visual interfaces.

: Integrating audio-enabled solutions to guide users without relying on visual interfaces. Customizable Experiences : Offering JAWS Scripting capabilities for tailored customer interactions.

: Offering JAWS Scripting capabilities for tailored customer interactions. Robust Compliance: Helping businesses meet WCAG 2.1 AA standards and accessibility regulations.

This initiative is particularly timely given the European Accessibility Act (EAA) deadline. The EAA covers payment devices and most interactive self-service terminals, including ATMs, ticketing kiosks, and check-in machines.

All new kiosks installed in EU member states after June 28, 2025, must comply with EAA accessibility standards for hardware and software user interfaces.

The partnership also underscores both companies' shared commitment to ethical innovation and social responsibility. Storm Interface's products, certified under ISO9001 standards, are globally deployed across industries, earning accolades for their contributions to accessibility.

"With JAWS for Kiosk and Storm Interface's assistive technologies, we're setting a new benchmark for accessible self-service," Ater adds. "This partnership is about empowering people and creating equitable experiences for all."

"At Storm, we are firm believers in the expression 'no more excuses' when it comes to the accessibility of self-service applications. Collaborating with TPGi to offer customers a complete package to ensure their self-service applications are accessible adds even more weight to that expression," says Nicky Shaw, U.S. Operations Manager for Storm Interface. "We look forward to helping even more businesses create accessible self-service experiences for their customers."

Together, TPGi and Storm Interface are driving the future of accessible self-service technology, making independence and inclusion a reality for millions of users worldwide.

About TPGi

TPGi®, a Vispero® company, provides digital accessibility software and services to help businesses reduce risk, grow revenue, and improve user experience. With over 20 years of experience and 21 employees actively influencing accessibility standards on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), TPGi offers the most robust KnowledgeBase and accessibility expertise in the industry and award-winning self-service kiosk software, JAWS for Kiosk. Our tailored approach has enabled thousands of customers to achieve the best outcomes for their businesses, employees, and consumers. Trust the experts to guide your accessibility journey.

About Storm Interface

Storm Interface is a global leader in the design and manufacture of human interface devices for public and industrial applications. With a strong commitment to accessibility, Storm's award-winning products empower people with disabilities to interact with technology independently and effectively.

