TPH Academy Names Steve Sanders Chief Growth Officer

Former SPIRE Academy CEO joins the leadership team at TPH Academy to lead the next phase of growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - TPH Academy has named Steve Sanders Chief Growth Officer. Sanders joins from SPIRE Academy, where as CEO he led multi-sport growth and raised the academy's national profile.

Before SPIRE, Sanders held marketing, technology, and growth leadership roles with IMG Academy, Evert Tennis Academy, FC Barcelona US Academy, Disney on Ice, Monster Energy Supercross, Monster Jam, Marvel Universe Live, Jurassic World Live Tour, and Six Flags. Before his career in sports and entertainment, he served 10 years as a U.S. Army officer and helicopter pilot, rising to 3rd Army Deputy Director of Aviation for the Middle East.

"Steve is one of the most respected relationship-builders and strategic thinkers in youth sports," said Alan Keeso, CEO of TPH Academy. "What sets him apart is how well he understands what this model means for families and student-athletes. He cares about helping young people grow, and it shows in everything he does."

At TPH, Sanders will lead growth and partnership strategy across academics, athletics, and community.

"Sports academies are one of the few places where you can have a multigenerational impact," Sanders said. "The more I learned about this landscape, the more I saw how much it matters. Helping shape young people during the most important years of their lives is work I care deeply about."

When he isn't working, Sanders coaches his children's hockey team, where he sees firsthand what sport gives young athletes: teamwork, confidence, resilience, and the drive to work toward something that matters. That belief shapes how he approaches the work at TPH, where success is measured by more than college placements and wins. The goal is preparing student-athletes to lead long after their playing days end.

TPH Academy pairs a flexible, NCAA-accredited academic model with integrated athletic and personal development. Student-athletes train and compete at the highest level while following an education built around their goals, with the structure to manage demanding travel and competition schedules.

"Getting to know the TPH team, I've been struck by how well they've built this," added Sanders. "Combining elite training with a real education isn't easy to pull off, and they've done it. My job is to help scale what's working and grow it for more families. What drew me here is simple: TPH is as serious about building confident people as it is about building better athletes."

Learn more at TPH Academy.

About TPH Academy

TPH Academy is an international, academy-style environment where dedicated student-athletes study, train, and play at their highest potential. Its purpose is to lead the world in the development of student-athletes and to advance the next generation of impact players, in and beyond the game. Through an accredited academic model, onsite academic support, individualized planning, world-class coaching, and sport-specific training, TPH Academy gives student-athletes the structure and support to pursue excellence.

Learn more at TPH Academy.

SOURCE TPH Academy