DECATUR, Ala., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TPH , the leader in positively impacting the lives of student athletes, is pleased to announce that its third annual Center of Excellence open house will take place on July 19th, 2021. During this virtual open house, families will learn more about the CoE's academy-style, blended learning program , and sport-specific training , for students in grades 6-12. TPH has greatly expanded its footprint in recent years, now with 16 CoE locations across the country offering the academy-style environment.

TPH Announces the 3rd Annual Open House for its Centers of Excellence (CoE). The TPH Center of Excellence is an academy-style, focused environment where dedicated student-athletes Study, Train and Play to their fullest potential. Our environment combines a proven, accredited, blended academic learning program with innovative, hands-on, sport-specific training and instruction. We at TPH believe in a holistic approach, and recognize that our greatest responsibility is to prepare our student-athlet The 16 TPH Center of Excellence academies provide a completely individualized, customized, NCAA-accredited, blended learning experience to all its student-athletes. The Center of Excellence hybrid learning environment combines an online curriculum with on-site infrastructure and academic support; coursework can be completed on-demand, with 24/7, fully accessible NCAA courseware, and full-time instructors.

"Our Study, Train and Play model continues to push elite student-athletes to reach their fullest potential. With 16 locations across the U.S., our staff is focused on making student-athletes the best versions of themselves, in and out of the field, court, or rink," commented TPH CEO, Nathan Bowen. "We believe in leading by example, and lay the groundwork for lessons and values that will last a lifetime."

In conjunction with its award-winning educational partner, Edmentum , The 16 CoE academies provide a completely individualized, customized, NCAA-accredited, blended learning experience to all its student-athletes. The CoE hybrid learning environment combines an online curriculum with on-site infrastructure and academic support; coursework can be completed on-demand, with 24/7, fully accessible NCAA courseware, and full-time instructors. An academic leader is on-site daily, ensuring that all student-athletes are held accountable, study in a positive learning environment, and receive a tailored, personalized experience to help them excel.

"Our environment combines a proven, accredited, blended academic learning program with innovative, hands-on, sport-specific training and instruction, stated TPH CEO, Nathan Bowen. "We have found this model to be successful in helping dedicated student athletes reach their full potential in all aspects of their lives to come."

The CoE model helps accelerate athletic development , and prepare each individual for the highest levels of their sport, by incorporating five training phases, daily training themes, positive hands-on coaching, innovative skill-building methods, and video analysis, into the schedules of each student athlete's day. In addition to the innovative academic and athletic elements of the academy model, the CoE is also very focused on developing the character of its aspiring elite athletes. Through its on-site life skills and leadership coaching, community service projects, guest speakers, field trips, as well as its nationwide mentorship program , the CoE academies are focused on creating well-rounded leaders who excel at all aspects of their lives.

"We at TPH believe in a holistic approach, and recognize that our greatest responsibility is to prepare our student-athletes for success in the ultimate game: the game of life,'' continued Bowen. Our proven model advances your student-athlete to the next level allowing them to reach personal goals through athletic, academic, and mentorship roadmaps designed by people who have done it."

To learn more, join us for our 3rd annual CoE Nationwide Virtual Open House , scheduled for July 19th, 2021. Interested families are also invited to apply to their Center of Excellence locations, which is the first step in the registration process, and guarantees your spot for the 2021-2022 school year.

About TPH

Founded in 2001, TPH seeks to become the world leader in positively impacting the lives of student-athletes. TPH platforms include association management, elite prospects programs, tournaments and showcases, camps and clinics, and its hallmark Center of Excellence academy model, serving over 10,000 student-athletes on an annual basis, throughout 16 US-based divisions. TPH prides itself on taking a holistic approach, one that emphasizes the development of the individual in four ways: (1) as a player within a team setting, (2) as an athlete, dedicated to reaching his/her physical potential, (3) as a student, working to achieve his/her academic goals, and most importantly, (4) as a person, striving to win the ultimate game, and that's the game of life.

