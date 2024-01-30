TPI Welcomes Sean Salce as Sr. Director of Mobile Sales, Leading the Charge on TPI's Casino App Platform

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPI, the leading provider of Direct Marketing services to the casino industry, is pleased to introduce Sean Salce as the new Sr. Director of Mobile Sales. With over a decade of experience and a deep understanding of the industry, Sean brings a wealth of expertise and valuable industry connections to TPI's mobile app division.

With over 4 decades of expertise in commercial printing and direct mail, TPI has evolved into the premier direct marketing vendor for the gaming industry. TPI’s powerful direct marketing solutions enable casino operators to deliver complex variable offers to their players via direct mail, online platforms, and the My Offers App- the most innovative casino marketing app on the market. TPI, the leading provider of Direct Marketing services to the casino industry, is pleased to introduce Sean Salce as the new Sr. Director of Mobile Sales. With over a decade of experience and a deep understanding of the industry, Sean brings a wealth of expertise and valuable industry connections to TPI's mobile app division.

In his role as Sr. Director of Mobile Sales, Sean will spearhead the promotion of TPI's player connection app to casinos, positioning it as the company's primary focus for the future. This strategic move underscores TPI's dedication to innovation and mirrors the evolving landscape of the gaming industry, where mobile technology and guest engagement are increasingly crucial.

When asked about his new position Sean said "It's a privilege to join TPI during this pivotal time as the company grows mobile initiatives and enhances offerings across all the marketing channels we proudly serve. Providing our valued casino network with an improved mobile app will allow them the opportunity to better engage their patrons with a purposeful tool that delivers consistent messaging across all channels and can seamlessly integrate to any touchpoint on property. I look forward to working with the dedicated team at TPI and sharing all the great initiatives we're working on with the casino industry."

TPI, the casino industry's leading provider of direct marketing services has been creating custom casino mobile apps since 2016. After 8 years of working on mobile apps with casinos around the country TPI has identified expanding their mobile solution as the top priority for 2024 and beyond. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, TPI is launching their first cashless gaming app in California. As well as debuting a geo-based offer redemption system that will replace on-property kiosks in Arizona, TPI has designed both features with a priority on guest experience and user-friendliness.

According to Kane Johnson, President of TPI, "Since our first collaboration with a casino customer in 2003, we have grown to serve 300 casinos each month. Our success is rooted in listening to our customers, addressing their challenges, and making strategic investments at TPI to become the ideal partner for every casino. In my conversations with Sean over the past few months, I have seen that he shares the same values as TPI. Sean is the right person to lead our efforts in the Casino Mobile App Space, and I am excited to embark on this journey with him."

For more information about TPI, visit www.the-printer.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Mark Neely, Director of Sales & Marketing Email: [email protected] Phone: 623-363-2655

About TPI: TPI is a leading provider of services to the casino industry, renowned for its direct Mail services. With their app taking center stage as a primary focus for the future, TPI is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that elevate the guest experience and redefine engagement in the casino industry.

SOURCE TPI