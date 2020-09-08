TPK Properties' Founder Pam Scamardo Launches The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as a savvy leader in the multi-family investing space, TPK Properties' Founder, Pam Scamardo, has launched her latest venture, The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network. Many individuals, particularly women, are facing dynamic challenges in today's work from home and homeschooling climate. This lifestyle modification we're experiencing due to the pandemic has made men and women question how they can do more from home, with less time for the expanded responsibilities they have, and still earn the financial means they desire.

Officially "retired", Pam is a mother and wife who realized years ago the benefits of passive income after discovering she did not need to be an established millionaire to invest in commercial real estate. An aerospace engineer by trade, having been employed by Lockheed Martin, Boeing and UTC Aerospace prior to founding TPK Properties, Pam has successfully syndicated properties in California, Arizona, Oregon and Washington with a portfolio valued at over six million dollars. The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network is the resource of choice for ambitious people who are looking to take the next step towards elevating their financial future.

"My goal is to see The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network connect individuals with opportunities that generate 100% passive income – so they can invest more time in doing what they love – while stepping into the new status of being job optional." – Pam Scamardo, Founder, The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network

About The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network:

Entrepreneur Pam Scamardo launched The C.R.E.A.T.E Wealth Network as a free resource to provide individuals with on-demand access to high-quality commercial real estate investing information. The brand aims to educate men and women on the process, best practices, and earning opportunities that are available through commercial real estate investing .Via joint ventures and property syndications, earning passive income provides new revenue streams for investors on a broad scale of investing ability. Committed to empowering women, and advancing opportunities for female leadership, The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network is dedicated to seeing the next generation of investors experience new levels of financial freedom.

