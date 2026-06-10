TPM Completes Sale of HP 3D and AMT Business to Master Graphics (M5D)

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM today announced the completed sale of its HP 3D printing and Advanced Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) business to Master Graphics (M5D), the leading HP 3D printing partner in the United States. The transaction positions TPM's HP 3D and AMT customers with the country's most invested and capable HP partner, while allowing TPM to concentrate resources on its highest-fit growth platforms.

The divested business includes TPM's HP 3D printing division, along with its AMT equipment portfolio. All customer contracts, service agreements, and support relationships transfer to M5D with no disruption to existing customers. Jamie McGuire, who has served as the primary account manager for TPM's HP 3D and AMT customers, will join M5D as part of the transition, ensuring continuity of the relationships customers rely on.

For TPM's HP 3D and AMT customers, the move to M5D means access to a deeper bench of HP expertise, broader service infrastructure, and a team entirely dedicated to advancing this technology. M5D's scale and focus in the HP 3D market make this the right home for the business and the right partner for customers who want to get the most out of their investment.

"This is a great outcome for our HP 3D and AMT customers," said Chris Fay, President of TPM. "M5D is the best HP 3D partner in the country. Putting our customers in their hands is the right move, and it allows TPM to focus our energy on the platforms where we can make the biggest difference."

"We've built our business around HP 3D, and adding TPM's customers and team only strengthens that," said Kevin Carr, President of M5D. "Jamie knows these accounts, we know this technology, and together we're going to deliver a new level of service and capability. We're genuinely excited about what this means for them."

TPM remains active in the 3D space as an authorized 3D Systems and Artec partner. The company continues to invest in its core growth platforms: SOLIDWORKS and DriveWorks reseller services, ColorLab, 2D Printing, and its CRM Solutions division comprising TrebleHook and Hunley. This transaction sharpens TPM's focus on the areas where it is most differentiated: helping manufacturing and AEC firms modernize through product design technology and business-system transformation.

SOURCE TPM