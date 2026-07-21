TPM Inc. Named a 2026 Best Place to Work in South Carolina for Eighth Consecutive Year

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM Inc. announced today that it has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in South Carolina, marking the eighth consecutive year the company has received the honor. The award is presented by SCBIZ, BridgeTower Media, and Best Companies Group. Winners are selected through a two-part employee survey and workplace assessment process conducted by Best Companies Group, which evaluates workplace policies, practices, and employee satisfaction across the state.

2026 SC Best Places to Work

"This recognition means so much because it reflects the experiences of our employees," said Chris Fay, President and CEO of TPM Inc. "Being named a Best Place to Work for the eighth consecutive year is something we don't take for granted. Our people are the reason we've earned this recognition year after year, and I'm incredibly grateful for the culture they've built together. We remain committed to creating an environment where our team can grow, support one another, and do meaningful work."

TPM Inc. is a technology solutions company that helps organizations solve complex business challenges through software, hardware, and services. Through its family of brands, including TrebleHook and ColorLab, TPM serves customers across the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and commercial industries. Guided by its people first philosophy, TPM is committed to helping its customers succeed while fostering a workplace where employees can thrive both personally and professionally.

Final rankings will be revealed at the Best Places to Work in South Carolina Awards Celebration on August 24, 2026, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

For more information about TPM Inc., visit www.tpm.com.

SOURCE TPM