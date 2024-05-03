T&Pm Launches First U.S. Marketing Campaign for British Womenswear Label ME+EM

New Campaign Bolsters Fast-Growing Brand's U.S. Market Debut With Its Opening of Three NYC-Area Stores

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T&Pm announced today the launch of the first U.S. marketing campaign for luxury British womenswear brand ME+EM in support of the company's expansion in the U.S. market. One of the UK's most beloved fashion brands, counting fans such as the ladies of the British Royal Family, Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne, Emily Blunt and Helen Mirren, ME+EM is debuting the campaign in support of the opening of its first U.S stores with three in the NYC area – one on Madison Avenue, one in Soho and one in East Hampton. The integrated campaign is the first from T&Pm following its recent formation through the combination of The&Partnership and mSix&Partners.

Known for its stylish, flattering clothes with wear-forever appeal, designed for busy women, ME+EM's "The New Addition" campaign takes the brand's "+" sign as a thematic guide, highlighting the brand's versatility in helping women seamlessly transition through all aspects of life. Campaign imagery features a mix of iconic London landmarks and was shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Carla Guler, known for her work for Vogue, Elle and Vanity Fair along with brands including Burberry and Prada. The campaign will run across out-of-home, social and print including high profile outdoor placements across NYC and in the print NY Times and Wall Street Journal, among others.

"ME+EM has become one of the most iconic British womenswear brands of the past decade, blending high style with impeccable wearability and we are thrilled to help launch its physical presence in the U.S. market," said Sam Lewis, CEO, Creative, U.S. at T&Pm. "Working closely together with the company's marketing team, we have been able to provide a single, streamlined approach encompassing creative, media and data to maximize the efficiency and intelligence of the launch, speeding activation and boosting performance for ME+EM."

Founded by CEO Clare Hornby in 2009 to provide intelligently designed outfit building solutions for busy, working women, ME+EM has since grown into one of the UK's most loved womenswear labels. The brand soft-opened its NYC flagship at 980 Madison Avenue earlier this year, with the Soho location at 111 Mercer St and East Hampton at 7 Newtown Lane both opening in May.

T&Pm's work with the brand (as The&Partnership) goes back nearly 15 years when it worked with the company on its initial launch, including the development of both the original ME+EM logo and the brand's longstanding "Intelligent style: Now + Forever" strategy. For the latest campaign, which continues this brand narrative, T&Pm worked with the ME+EM team on all marketing aspects from brand messaging, creative development and social activation to audience strategy, media planning and CRM.

"T&Pm has been a great partner for our U.S. launch, providing a level of creative insight, media intelligence and commerce know-how to deliver a campaign that encapsulates our brand values." said Clare Hornby, CEO and founder of ME+EM. "We've already seen strong U.S. demand through our e-commerce operations and we hope that the new campaign and new U.S. stores are going to amplify interest from discerning American shoppers - it's an exciting time for us."

The launch of the ME+EM campaign builds on the agency's strength in developing fully integrated, global campaigns and content studios for brands including Mars, EA, Toyota, News Corp, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and easyJet. It also follows a number of recent new business wins in the U.S. market including winning social media responsibilities for Amazon's Astro household robot and being tapped by Moody's for integrated creative and media work.

About T&Pm

T&Pm is one of the world's leading full service creative and media agencies, connecting talent and tech to drive growth for brands. Formed by the integration of The&Partnership and mSix&Partners, it brings together content and distribution into a single, holistic end-to-end marketing solution. Backed by WPP and GroupM and combined with the agility of an entrepreneurial Partner-led mindset, the multi-discipline agency spans four continents with 45 offices and over $1.2 billion dollars in billings globally. As an early adopter with the first ever AI-generated TV ad for Lexus in 2018, T&Pm is focused on harnessing AI across all its outputs with its 1,900 people already trained on WPP's proprietary AI platform Creative Studio, to deliver enhanced outcomes for clients.

www.tandpgroup.com

About ME+EM

ME+EM is a modern luxury women's clothing brand, for busy women globally. Monthly capsules of ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear, are all designed in London and sold direct-to-consumer in-store and online.

Our purpose is to build the fashion confidence of our customer and that purpose is at the heart of everything we do. We believe that women shouldn't have to choose between quality and cost; between contemporary trends and clothes they can function and look great in, and with intelligent design details we have done the hard work to ensure our customer looks and feels their best when wearing our designs.

Driven by almost two decades' worth of invaluable consumer insight, Clare Hornby co-founded ME+EM in 2009 on a singular, successful principle: flattering, functional, forever clothes at a fair price.

www.meandem.com

SOURCE T&Pm