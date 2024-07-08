TPM Named One of South Carolina's Best Places to Work for the Sixth Consecutive Year

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM, a leader in providing solutions for the AEC and Manufacturing sectors, is proud to announce that it has been named one of South Carolina's Best Places to Work for the sixth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition highlights TPM's ongoing commitment to fostering a positive and supportive workplace environment.

The Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, a partnership between SC Biz News, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, and Best Companies Group, is designed to identify and honor outstanding employers in the state. The rigorous assessment process involves an in-depth employer questionnaire and a comprehensive employee survey, ensuring that only the most deserving companies make the list.

"Being named one of South Carolina's Best Places to Work for the sixth year in a row is a testament to the incredible culture and community we have built at TPM," said Chris Fay, President of TPM. "This recognition validates our efforts to support and empower our employees, paving the way for a bright and successful future together."

The success of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program lies in its mission to celebrate companies that significantly contribute to the state's economy, workforce, and business growth. In 2024, the program has identified a select group of 150 companies that exemplify excellent workplace practices.

The ranked companies will be celebrated during an awards ceremony held on August 15, 2024, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. This event will honor the top employers in South Carolina and highlight their contributions to creating outstanding work environments.

For more details about the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, please visit www.BestPlacesToWorkSC.com .

About TPM, Inc.

Since its inception in 1973 as a blueprinting company, TPM has evolved into an industry-leading provider of software, hardware, training, and services for AEC and Manufacturing sectors. We don't just offer point solutions; we engineer transformations, guiding firms into the digital future and helping them innovate and thrive. Partnering with TPM means joining a family dedicated to your success. Together, we'll build fantastic futures.

For more information, please visit www.TPM.com .

SOURCE TPM