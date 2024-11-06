TPM Recognized Among America's Best Places to Work

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM, Inc. is thrilled to announce its recent inclusion in the prestigious 2025 America's Best Workplaces awards. Recognized in the Medium Business category, TPM's inclusion underscores its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture and supporting its dedicated team members.

Organized by Best Companies Group in partnership with BridgeTower Media, the America's Best Workplaces awards highlight the nation's leading companies for their positive employee experiences, workplace culture, and engagement practices. Companies are evaluated based on their workplace policies, practices, and demographics, alongside direct employee feedback collected via survey. TPM's position among this year's honorees reflects the company's longstanding dedication to providing a dynamic, supportive, and rewarding environment for its employees.

"We are honored to be named one of America's Best Places to Work. This award is a testament to our focus on culture and delivering a fantastic family experience to our employees," said Chris Fay, President of TPM. "We are so grateful to have such a committed and hard-working group of people working together to progress TPM's vision."

In addition to people, TPM also delivers a fantastic family experience for its customers, ensuring their long-term success as businesses. By building strong client relationships grounded in trust and a family-oriented approach, TPM creates an inviting and collaborative atmosphere that truly sets the company apart.

This recognition places TPM among the top medium-sized employers nationwide, reinforcing its status as an industry leader in innovation and workplace excellence. TPM looks forward to celebrating alongside other awardees in the virtual awards ceremony on December 18, 2025, where the final rankings in each category will be revealed.

For more information on the 2025 America's Best Workplaces awards, visit the Best Companies Group website.

About TPM, Inc.

Founded in 1973, TPM, Inc. has grown from a blueprinting company into a trusted industry leader in digital solutions, serving the Architecture, Engineering, and Manufacturing sectors. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, TPM offers cutting-edge technology, hardware, software, training, and services to empower clients with transformative tools for success. With an emphasis on excellence, integrity, and long-term partnerships, TPM's mission is to guide clients into the digital future through personalized support, innovative solutions, and a dedication to customer success and employee growth.

