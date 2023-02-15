TPM, S&P Global's Premier Shipping and Logistics Conference, to Focus on Post-pandemic Reality

TPM23 by S&P Global Market Intelligence to be held in Long Beach, CA, February 26–March 1

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by The Journal of Commerce within S&P Global Market Intelligence, TPM, one of the world's largest trade conferences, will be held in the port city of Long Beach, California, February 26–March 1, 2023, following the TPM Tech event Feb. 23–24.

Under the theme of "Picking up the Pieces," TPM23 will explore in depth what the post pandemic reality will look like for container supply chains and what it means for 2023 and beyond.

Just weeks into 2023, the market is almost unrecognizable compared to the past two years of massive pandemic impact. The industry is coming off of an unpreceded period of growth, disruption and consequences, relative to container shipping history going back to the 1950s.

"It is too simple to say that containerized supply chains have simply gone back to normal. The reason is, while port congestion has largely cleared, the pandemic impact on perceptions of risk among shippers and beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) as well as the thinking of some regulators, particularly in the US, has changed significantly and will not quickly revert," said Peter Tirschwell, vice president at S&P Global Market Intelligence and chairman of TPM23. "At the same time, certain pre-pandemic realities, such as a greatly consolidated ocean carrier industry and inadequate port flow, have not changed, and that is important to remember in looking out into 2023 and beyond."

With a comprehensive agenda, TPM23 will prepare the participants to face an unpredictable market in 2023 and beyond.

TPM23 program includes:

The Global Economic and Trade Outlook: How Container Shipping Demand Is Shaping Up

Container Shipping Outlook: Suddenly and Yet Again, It's a New World

The Route to Carbon-Neutral Shipping and a Multi-Fuel Future

The Ocean Capacity Outlook: Shedding Light on a Complex Picture

The Logistics Implications of Sourcing Shifts

How to Improve Container Flow Through Terminals

Decarbonizing Ocean Container Supply Chains: What Shippers Demand Versus Solutions Available Today

TPM23 speakers include:

Alan Murphy , Co-Founder and CEO, Sea-Intelligence Consulting

, Co-Founder and CEO, Sea-Intelligence Consulting Anne-Sophie Zerlang Karlsen , Head of Asia Pacific Operations Execution, A.P. Møller – Maersk

, Head of Asia Pacific Operations Execution, A.P. Møller – Maersk Daniel Maffei , Chairman, Federal Maritime Commission

, Chairman, Federal Maritime Commission Gen. David H. Petraeus, Partner, KKR and Chairman, KKR Global Institute, Retired General and CIA Director

Lindsay Newman , Executive Director and Head of Geopolitical Thought Leadership, S&P Global Market Intelligence

, Executive Director and Head of Geopolitical Thought Leadership, S&P Global Market Intelligence Nariman Behravesh , Former Chief Economist, IHS Markit

, Former Chief Economist, IHS Markit Sarah Cottle , Senior Vice President, Head of Research, Advisory & Specialty Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence

, Senior Vice President, Head of Research, Advisory & Specialty Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence Sharon L. Weissman , President, Board of Harbor Commissioners, Port of Long Beach, California

, President, Board of Harbor Commissioners, Port of Søren Toft, Chief Executive Officer, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company

Stephen R. Lyons , Retired Gen., White House Special Envoy for Ports and Supply Chains

, Retired Gen., White House Special Envoy for Ports and Supply Chains Tim Scharwath , CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Freight

