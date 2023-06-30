TPS Software Launches New Integration with CPACharge to Streamline Payment Processing for Accounting Professionals

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TPS Software, a leading provider of practice management software for accounting professionals, is proud to announce its new integration with CPACharge, an industry-leading online payment processing platform. This integration will enable TPS Software users to seamlessly process payments through the CPACharge platform, streamlining their payment workflows and enhancing their overall practice management experience.

A simple, trusted payment solution made for the accounting industry.
Designed specifically for accountants, TPS Software is the ideal solution for accounting firms looking to streamline, optimize, and grow their practice.
"Our goal has always been to provide accounting professionals with the tools they need to effectively manage their practices," said Ted Shandro, President of TPS Software. "With the integration of CPACharge into our platform, we are able to offer a streamlined payment processing solution that is specifically designed for accounting professionals."

CPACharge provides a secure and user-friendly payment processing platform that enables professionals to accept credit card, debit card, and eCheck payments online. With the integration of CPACharge into the TPS Software platform, users can process payments directly within the software, eliminating the need for separate payment processing software.

"We are excited to partner with TPS Software to offer accounting professionals a more efficient and seamless payment processing experience," said Dru Armstrong, CEO of AffiniPay, parent company of CPACharge. "Our platform is designed to help professionals save time and improve profitability, and this integration will help achieve those goals for TPS Software users."

In addition to streamlining payment processing, the integration of CPACharge with TPS Software offers powerful reporting and client relationship management tools that are specifically tailored to the needs of accounting professionals. By consolidating these critical practice management functions into one integrated platform, users can save time, increase profitability, and optimize their workflow.

To learn more about the new integration between TPS Software and CPACharge, visit here.

About TPS Software:

Founded in 1999, TPS has long-served as a trusted and innovative home for accountants' time, billing, and practice management needs. With over 3,000 firms as clients throughout its history in Canada and the United States, TPS provides a sensible solution with affordable, industry-leading, and effective solutions to small and medium-size accounting firms' needs with both on-premise and cloud-based solutions. Visit tpssoftware.com to learn more.

About CPACharge:

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment solution developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 40 software solutions and is trusted by 50,000 firms. CPACharge is the only payment solution offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by more than 35 state CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com to learn more.

