TPS Software Launches PowerBI Integration for Award-Winning Cloud Axis Accounting Solutions

News provided by

TPS Software

30 Nov, 2023, 14:38 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TPS Software, a leading accounting practice management software provider, has announced the release of new features to the already robust integrated PowerBI suite of charts and graphs. These new functionalities, available now, are designed to improve client experience and adapt to the changing needs of accounting professionals.

The integration of PowerBI with TPS Software's practice management system will help accountants access real-time data and insights, enabling them to make informed decisions and provide better service to their clients. PowerBI is a user-friendly business intelligence interface that helps accountants to gather, manage, and analyze data from different sources. "We're excited to announce a more in-depth set of features to the existing integration of PowerBI with our practice management software," said Ted Shandro, President of TPS Software. "In changing business landscapes, PowerBI and TPS use real-time data to help accountants respond quickly."

The new features are available to all current clients of TPS Software on their Cloud Axis Ultimate subscription plan within the Analytics section.

The integration can improve accounting practices in several ways:

  • Accounts Receivable Dashboard: PowerBI can provide a one-stop report that tracks key accounts receivable (AR) metrics such as overdue receivables, cash on hand, days of sales outstanding, and age of receivable. This allows accountants to make more informed decisions about how to reduce AR days and grow revenue faster.
  • KPIs (Key Performance Indicators): Using a dynamic filtering matrix, the user can easily define employees' work efforts by client, type of work, location, date, grouping, or office.
  • Eliminate Costly Mistakes: By centralizing practice management, billing, invoicing, and client management, TPS software can help eliminate costly mistakes and strengthen client relationships.
  • Maximize Profit Potential: TPS software's practice management software can help accountants maximize their profit potential by providing data and insights that can be used to identify new opportunities for growth. PowerBI can also help identify trends and patterns in financial data that can be used to make more informed decisions about investments.

About TPS Software:
Founded in 1999, TPS has long served as a trusted home for accountants' time, billing, and practice management needs. With over 3,000 clients in Canada and the United States, TPS provides a sensible solution with affordable, industry-leading, and effective solutions to small and medium-sized accounting firms' needs with both on-premise and cloud-based solutions.

Contact
Thomas Dawson
1-888-877-2231
[email protected]

SOURCE TPS Software

Also from this source

TPS Software Launches New Integration with CPACharge to Streamline Payment Processing for Accounting Professionals

TPS Software Launches New Integration with CPACharge to Streamline Payment Processing for Accounting Professionals

TPS Software, a leading provider of practice management software for accounting professionals, is proud to announce its new integration with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.