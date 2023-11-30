TPS Software Launches PowerBI Integration for Award-Winning Cloud Axis Accounting Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TPS Software , a leading accounting practice management software provider, has announced the release of new features to the already robust integrated PowerBI suite of charts and graphs. These new functionalities, available now, are designed to improve client experience and adapt to the changing needs of accounting professionals.

The integration of PowerBI with TPS Software's practice management system will help accountants access real-time data and insights, enabling them to make informed decisions and provide better service to their clients. PowerBI is a user-friendly business intelligence interface that helps accountants to gather, manage, and analyze data from different sources. "We're excited to announce a more in-depth set of features to the existing integration of PowerBI with our practice management software," said Ted Shandro, President of TPS Software. "In changing business landscapes, PowerBI and TPS use real-time data to help accountants respond quickly."

The new features are available to all current clients of TPS Software on their Cloud Axis Ultimate subscription plan within the Analytics section.

The integration can improve accounting practices in several ways:

Accounts Receivable Dashboard: PowerBI can provide a one-stop report that tracks key accounts receivable (AR) metrics such as overdue receivables, cash on hand, days of sales outstanding, and age of receivable. This allows accountants to make more informed decisions about how to reduce AR days and grow revenue faster.

About TPS Software:

Founded in 1999, TPS has long served as a trusted home for accountants' time, billing, and practice management needs. With over 3,000 clients in Canada and the United States, TPS provides a sensible solution with affordable, industry-leading, and effective solutions to small and medium-sized accounting firms' needs with both on-premise and cloud-based solutions.

Contact

Thomas Dawson

1-888-877-2231

[email protected]

SOURCE TPS Software