TPT Global Tech raises $594000 YTD 2018

"We are very pleased with the financial support we received from our investors YTD 2018 and we look forward to their continued support as well as new investors throughout 2018," said CEO Stephen J. Thomas III, CEO TPT Global Tech.

About TPT Global Tech

TPTG (OTC:TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for global syndication. TPTG provides advanced technology solutions to businesses Worldwide with a product portfolio offering customers solutions for New Technology: 3DSmartPhone, Mobile Network, Digital Content and SaaS .

Through acquisitions, TPTG is building a seamless wholesale and retail operation to service customers around the globe. TPTG continues to seek growth opportunities to leverage its New Generation, New Media Technology products and services. TPTG is able to deliver a live Global TV Broadcast and Social Media Platform through a simple Mobile App interface, TPTG, through its proprietary Content Delivery Network offers a broad assortment of global Television partners in addition to TPTG internal Studio production.

The company is a Cloud Unified Business Services (CUBS) technology-based company that unifies multiple services from the cloud using its proprietary Wrap Around Relationship Marketing (WARM) system.

TPTG also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as well as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones. We are all looking forward to the bright future of TPTG with the filing of the Form S-1.

