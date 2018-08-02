TPT GLOBAL TECH Signs first JV Licensing Partners to its Surfin Cycle Electric scooters division

"In addition to being an incredible opportunity for new operators who want to get in on the market established by Bird and Lime, Surfin Cycle with ViewMe Live is designed to create an on-line content community surrounding the Surfin Cycle experience which have the effect of also growing our user base through cross markets," said Stephen Thomas, president and CEO, TPT Global Tech.

TPT intends to launch a home base operation in San Diego that will allow a live three day training for operators so they are prepared to launch their business. Surfin Cycle works by selling joint venture licensing opportunities to hotels, cruise ships and other proprietor led businesses who want to participate in the current electric scooter phenomenon.

Stephen also believes, "The Surfin Cycle franchise opportunity aligns perfectly with TPT Global Tech's focus on using technology to enhance the consumer experience by creating targeted content, utilizing innovative technology solutions and using the data received to continually improve our products. Through the launch of the Surfin Cycle franchise opportunity, we intend to continue to fuel TPT Global Tech's growth and believe this will enhance our ability to deliver unique and high-performing content while generating revenues and subscriber fees in a variety of unique ways unlike anyone else in the marketplace."

TPT Global Tech maintains its commitment to invest in innovative, forward-thinking technology and content companies that establish growth opportunities through the "Internet of Things."

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC:TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

This press release contains various forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. When used in this press release, the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements may include statements regarding seeking business opportunities, payment of operating expenses, and the like, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or estimates. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed at length under the heading "Risk Factors". Should one or more of the enumerated risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date made. We will not undertake to update any forward looking statement or this news release in the future.

