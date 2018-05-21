TPT GLOBAL TECH to expand its content distribution capabilities with Fall launch of the VIEWME LIVE Over The Top Network

ViewMe Live will roll out a new advertising technology platform, which combines data targeting with a robust data gathering platform. ViewMe Live will also offer a subscription based plan so that consumers can access their favorite content from around the world.

"ViewMe Live aligns perfectly with TPT Global Tech's focus on using technology to enhance the viewer experience by creating targeted OTT content, utilizing innovative advertising solutions and using the data received to continually improve our products," said Stephen Thomas, president and CEO, TPT Global Tech. "Through the launch of ViewMe Live, we continue to fuel TPT Global's growth and will enhance our ability to deliver unique and high-performing content while generating ad revenues and subscriber fees in a way no one else has been able to do."

TPT Global Tech maintains its commitment to invest in innovative, forward-thinking technology and content companies.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC:TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

