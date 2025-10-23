TPx Named Top Cloud Provider by Sandler Partners, Strengthening Leadership in Managed Cloud Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider, has been recognized as Top Cloud Provider by Sandler Partners in their 2025 Provider Category Awards. This recognition highlights TPx's excellence in delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud solutions for businesses across industries.

The award was announced at Sandler Partners' 2025 National Summit in Huntington Beach, California, recognizing standout providers across technology categories. TPx earned distinction for its innovative cloud portfolio, strong partner relationships, and operational reliability.

"Our partners and customers count on us to deliver cloud solutions that drive real business results," said Stacy Conrad, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales at TPx. "We focus on performance, security, and outcomes that matter, and this recognition from Sandler Partners proves that approach works."

TPx's continued growth in cloud services reflects a shared commitment with its partners to help organizations modernize infrastructure, enhance resilience, and achieve long-term success.

"TPx sets the standard for what partners value most: reliability, collaboration, and results," said Alan Sandler, Managing Partner of Sandler Partners. "Their consistent commitment to partner success and customer outcomes makes them a standout in the cloud space."

The Top Cloud Provider honor adds to TPx's growing list of industry awards and underscores its mission to be the trusted team of experts who connect, secure, and grow your business.

About TPx

TPx is your sidekick for smart IT—helping organizations connect, secure, and grow with confidence. Leveraging decades of experience, TPx delivers managed services for cybersecurity, networks, and cloud communications that reduce risk and maximize the value of IT investments. Visit www.tpx.com to learn more.

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

