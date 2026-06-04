TQA Appoints Matt Morse as Chief Executive Officer and Announces Leadership Transition

Industry veteran with 25 years of experience scaling technology services businesses takes the helm

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TQA, the agentic AI and automation expert, today announced the appointment of Matt Morse as Chief Executive Officer. Founder Tom Abbott will transition to the role of Board Member and Advisor, ensuring continuity as TQA enters its next phase of growth. The company has also secured a new equity financing round, which is expected to close in the coming weeks.

A New CEO for the Next Chapter

Matt Morse joins TQA, an agentic AI and automation services firm, as Chief Executive Officer

Matt Morse brings 25 years of experience building and scaling technology services businesses. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at 3Cloud, joining as employee #9 and scaling the business to 1,200 employees before its acquisition by Cognizant. Before that, he had a national leadership role in the Microsoft Business Unit at Perficient.

His appointment comes at an inflection point. TQA has grown rapidly since its founding in 2020 – with year-on-year bookings up 51% and current revenue up 12% quarter-on-quarter – and Matt's track record of operational scale makes him the right leader to capture the significant market opportunity ahead.

"Enterprise demand for production-ready agentic AI continues to grow. TQA has built something unique: a team with the depth of expertise, the partner relationships, and the delivery track record to help enterprises build an agent-enabled workforce. I'm excited to accelerate that mission."

– Matt Morse, CEO, TQA

Tom Abbott: Founder to Board Member

Tom Abbott founded TQA in 2020 with a mission to prove that technology services can deliver measurable outcomes. As his role transitions to Board Member and Advisor, his ongoing involvement reassures stakeholders of strategic continuity and stability.

"Matt's appointment is the next step in that journey – bringing the operational scale and leadership to match the market opportunity. I'll continue as a Board Member and Advisor to ensure continuity and help preserve what makes TQA special."

– Tom Abbott, Board Member and Advisor, TQA

Looking Ahead

Under Matt's leadership, TQA will accelerate its evolution into a multi-platform agentic AI services firm, deepening its practices across UiPath, ServiceNow, and Microsoft. Key priorities include:

Accelerating joint go-to-market initiatives and new technology practices with UiPath, ServiceNow, and Microsoft

Helping enterprises deliver real outcomes from agents by building true agent-enabled workforces at scale

Investing in delivery capability and tooling to expand and enhance client outcomes at scale

Continuing to attract and retain top talent across the firm's five international offices

About TQA

TQA turns Agentic AI into a real-world advantage – transforming how organizations operate, adapt, and outperform. Founded in 2020, TQA has grown to a team of 200+ advisors, technologists, solution architects, and developers, supporting some of the world's largest enterprises on their journey to an agentic enterprise. It has deep expertise in agentic AI, automation, data, and enterprise search, and partners with UiPath, ServiceNow, and Microsoft. TQA is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with offices in the UK, Romania, and the Philippines. For more information, visit tqa.ai.

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SOURCE TQA