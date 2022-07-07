TQSKY launches T1 Smart Glasses for a Portable Entertainment Experience Like Never Before

A unique design : Multi-color steamer lenses with easy magnetic replacements; a nosepiece made of anti-allergenic skin-friendly material, suitable for a variety of face shapes and skin types; a 90° right-angle interface cable that allows users to lie down and watch content more comfortably. The TQSKY T1 is also adjustable for 0-600° myopia.

Weighing in at only 79g, the TQSKY T1 is comfortable to use on a daily basis while keeping users connected to their world of entertainment and looking fashionable at the same time.

We set out to develop products that are highly functional while meeting new age consumer demands. With the technology landscape continuously evolving, the team has enabled integration of various elements to produce the audio-visual glasses that is expected to take over the scene as consumers seek for more immersive experiences," said Jessie Wang, Founder and CEO of TQSKY.

Designed for the modern consumer, the TQSKY T1 is available on Kickstarter at an introductory price of $469 (33% off the original price of $799) for the first 100 units.

To learn more, visit the campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tqksy/tqsky-t1-your-own-portable-and-private-cinema?ref=uxwzj3&token=38b72399

About TQSKY Technology Limited Co.

Established in January 2022 by a team of founding members with over 20 years of experience in the industry, TQSKY focuses on the research and development and application of near-eye display and interaction field and is committed to being a leader in the field of audio-visual glasses through the combination of technology and fashion. TQSKY aims to pioneer a more futuristic lifestyle by creating portable, private, and diversified audio-visual experiences for users by developing smart audio-visual products and creating new experiences for private spaces.

Contact:

