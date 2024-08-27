Tquila Automation and Element Blue announce new identity and expansion into data and artificial intelligence services

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tquila Automation, an emerging technology consultancy specializing in intelligent automation, is thrilled to announce its expansion into data and artificial intelligence services. This marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution, and to support the move, it also announced its new public-facing name will be TQA.

Founded in 2020, TQA is a leading intelligent automation consultancy and implementation partner for UiPath, the market-leading ai-powered business automation platform. In September 2023, it acquired healthcare intelligent automation specialists and fellow UiPath Platinum Partner, Element Blue, and both organizations have merged their public-facing brands into TQA.

Its expansion into data and artificial intelligence is a natural extension of its expertise in intelligent automation. By combining technology services, TQA will enable its enterprise and mid-market customers to predict insights, optimize processes, and enable intelligent decision-making that will trigger new automation opportunities.



"I am thrilled to launch the next evolution of the company as TQA and our expansion into data and ai services. Our expansion into new technology domains is driven by our clients, who are scaling their automation programs with other complementary technologies to deliver even better outcomes for their businesses," said Tom Abbott, Founder & CRO at TQA.

"Our move to TQA also incorporates Element Blue as the TQA Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice. It aligns our company mission to deliver next-generation results from emerging technologies," said Ryan Northington, CEO & SVP AMER at TQA.

About TQA

TQA (formerly Tquila Automation) is building the future of business today. Its mission is to help organizations harness automation, data, and AI to revolutionize industries, achieve extraordinary results, and unlock human potential.

TQA collaborates with best-in-class technology providers to deliver unparalleled solutions, services, and experiences that exceed customer expectations. It partners with clients in North America and Europe across industries such as healthcare, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, airlines, retail, and consumer packaged goods.

Founded in 2020 in the UK, TQA has expanded internationally and is now headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations across the US, UK, Romania, and the Philippines.

