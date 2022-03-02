TRA LAUNCHES COME AND DRINK IT TX ON TEXAS INDEPENDENCE DAY

Participating restaurants and bars are preparing specials to celebrate Come and Drink It TX, and a portion of sales from those designated specials will be donated to the Texas Restaurant Foundation (TRF), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization working to rebuild and strengthen the industry's workforce.

The growing list of Come and Drink It TX eateries and watering holes hops from region to region, beautifully representing the state's rich diversity. In Katy, Phat Eatery––recently named a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist––is offering a quartet of specials to sip, including Chocolate Heaven, the Sweetheart Dragon, Not a Sangria, and Pineapple Floral. In Wichita Falls, Pelican's has dreamed up the Texan Whiskey Smash, using Texas-distilled Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon; just outside Austin, Industry has prepared The Bluebonnet Cocktail featuring Still Austin Gin for the cause; Maguire's Kitchen & Catering in Dallas is offering a half-price Lone Star Martini, featuring Tito's Texas Vodka, St. Germaine, cranberry, and cucumber, as well as $1 off all Texas beers, spirits, and wines; at Tony's Mexican Restaurant in Houston, the brisket quesadillas and jalapeño or mango-chamoy margaritas beckon; and in San Antonio, Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine has readied The Rebel, a special half-mojito, half-zesty margarita cocktail, along with Pastel Tres Leches Cake. The Garrison Brothers Distillery in Hye has joined the cause as well. From Bastrop to McAllen to Schulenberg to Tyler––and all parts in between––local favorites are jumping into the campaign.

The current, comprehensive list of Come and Drink It TX restaurants and bars is available HERE. New participants and specials are being added regularly.

"Our internationally renowned food and beverage industry has struggled through the most challenging period in its history, but local businesses have survived because of their community's tremendous support," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President and CEO of the TRA. "Come and Drink It TX was designed to recognize the inspiring resilience of our favorite local eateries and watering holes, and to showcase their creativity and skill while raising additional money to strengthen tomorrow's workforce. We are so proud of this industry, and we're ready to celebrate with our fellow Texans who love it as much as we do."

Texans can join in Come and Drink It TX by visiting participating restaurants, and by contributing to the Texas Restaurant Foundation HERE.

