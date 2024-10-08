TRA Medical Imaging Foundation Brings MobileMammo NW to the South Sound

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TRA Medical Imaging Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of a dedicated mobile mammography unit helping the underserved communities in the South Sound. This new entity will be named MobileMammo NW, a Washington non-profit corporation, with a mission to save lives by advancing access to life-saving screening mammography services.

Fundraising and development have commenced on this new program. With 1 in 8 women in the U.S. expected to develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and Washington among the top 10 states for new diagnoses, the need and urgency is clear.

Based in Pierce County, while serving the south Puget Sound community, MobileMammo NW will focus on providing services to communities with limited screening mammography access. MobileMammo NW will also provide care coordination services if further diagnostic testing is needed.

The mobile mammography program will have a state-of-the-art 39-foot coach equipped with cutting-edge 3D technology and designed to be fully ADA-compliant. The mobile mammography coach provides a comfortable, accessible, and high-quality screening experience for patients.

Extensive research has gone into this project. Many Washingtonian women in rural and underserved areas face barriers to healthcare, increasing their risk of undetected breast cancer. MobileMammo NW operates with three core objectives: early detection to save lives, reducing healthcare barriers for medically underserved populations, and expanding access to screening services in both rural and urban areas. MobileMammo NW is bringing much-needed healthcare to South Sound communities.

"Mobile mammography will be an effective tool for reaching those women that need screening most. We know that this solution provides convenient, low cost, and quality to populations of women otherwise unable to visit a breast center. We need to take an aggressive approach on mobile mammography to reduce the disparities and reduce death due to advanced breast cancer."

Frank Senecal, M.D.

Northwest Medical Specialties/MMNW Advisor

If you would like to contribute, or for more information, visit: www.MobileMammoNW.org.

About TRA Medical Imaging Foundation

The TRA Medical Imaging Foundation (a 501c3 nonprofit) is dedicated to enhancing health and wellness by improving access to medical imaging services and fostering workforce development opportunities. Our vision is to positively influence equitable access to medical imaging services across the diverse communities we serve. For more information visit: www.tramedicalimagingfoundation.org.

