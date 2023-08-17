Traackr Elevates Influencer Marketing Benchmarking with Beauty and Fashion Leaderboards

Powered by the Brand Vitality Score (VIT), Traackr's Leaderboards arm brands with competitive intelligence to measure and scale influencer marketing strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the introduction of the Brand Vitality Score (VIT) in 2019 as the new gold standard for influencer marketing measurement, Traackr, the leading performance-driven influencer marketing platform, today announced new competitive benchmarks, allowing beauty and fashion brands to compare their influencer marketing performance against competitors. Now publicly available as a free resource on BrandVitalityScore.com, Traackr's monthly Beauty and Fashion Leaderboards rank the top 2,833 beauty brands and 837 fashion brands by VIT in the U.S., U.K. and France, and highlight specific areas for brands to improve performance.

Traackr has supported beloved beauty and fashion brands such as Dove, L'Oréal, Pandora, Shiseido and UGG to analyze, adjust and grow their influencer programs through the VIT framework. The public Leaderboards now unlock this competitive intelligence for all beauty and fashion brands looking to understand how to unlock the performance of their programs. Marketers can search for their brand in the Leaderboard to see where they rank and how key metrics compare against other top brands, such as:

  • The number of unique influencers mentioning a brand
  • The frequency of mentions per influencer
  • The average audience size (reach per mention)
  • VIT rate (VIT per reach)

"As a global lifestyle brand that focuses on elevated consumer experiences and marketplace management, efficiency and efficacy in our influencer marketing program are paramount," said Roberta Cammisa, head of EMEA PR at UGG. "Our team has integrated Traackr's VIT metric as one of the many metrics that we use in order to analyze performance, set goals and hone our strategies. We use VIT to benchmark our performance against competitors, seeing how we're pacing at a macro level and comparing with their VIT drivers. Traackr's insights are proving to be a valuable resource as we measure our influencer marketing strategies and performance."

Earned media value has been an ineffective metric for measuring influencer marketing because it has no connection to ROI or sales. Traackr created VIT to measure what matters - visibility (reach of content), impact (engagement generated) and brand trust (quality of content on brand image) - and provide transparency and granularity so that practitioners of influencer marketing connect their actions to the performance of their program. VIT was the first metric uniquely designed to measure a brand's performance across influencer content and can be used as a broader framework for improving influencer strategies.

"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to influencer marketing, and VIT illuminates the different paths to success," said Pierre-Loïc Assayag, CEO and co-founder of Traackr. "Based on VIT, Leaderboards give marketers a roadmap to success, shining a light on where they underperform and where investment is paying off, so they can adjust and keep improving. Leaderboards can help marketers make tough decisions about where and how much to spend to maximize influencer marketing ROI."

Traackr's Leaderboards are a sample of the actionable insights available to marketers in its platform, allowing them to understand how their brand performs over time and which levers (like activity levels, audience size, and content performance) they can pull to improve their strategies. Marketers can enter their brand, region and industry to view their VIT ranking on the Beauty and Fashion Leaderboards at BrandVitalityScore.com.

Marketers can access even more personalized influencer, campaign and program analytics and benchmarking through the Traackr platform. Learn more about Traackr at www.traackr.com.

About Traackr

Traackr is the all-in-one influencer marketing platform that helps organizations build performance-driven programs on a global scale. The platform enables marketers to optimize spend, unify data, streamline processes, standardize measurement, and ensure compliance. Traackr powers the most advanced influencer marketing programs in the world for brands including L'Oréal, Shiseido, Pandora, Diageo and Samsung. Traackr has hubs in San Francisco, New York, Boston, London, Paris and Singapore. Learn more at www.traackr.com.

