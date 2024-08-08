Traackr Finds Engagement is on the Rise for Beauty Creators and Sponsored Content

Traackr's "State of Influence: Beauty" reveals the brands, creators and trends powering the beauty industry this year, including insights from Pinterest

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media may appear saturated with beauty content, but audiences are more engaged than ever, according to new research from Traackr , the leading performance-driven influencer marketing platform. Traackr today released the State of Influence: Beauty report, including insights from Pinterest , and highlights the beauty brands, creators and trends with the most influence on social media.

Analyzing content from a select panel of more than 155,000 beauty creators on its platform, Traackr found that engagement with creator content across makeup, skincare, hair care and fragrance increased in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. Skincare saw the biggest increase in engagement (+44%), video views (+49%) and Brand Vitality Score (VIT) (+46%), Traackr's proprietary metric for measuring influencer marketing performance. Beauty brands continue to lean into sponsored content and boosting, increasing engagements and VIT at a higher rate than organic mentions.

"Beauty marketers are getting savvier about extending the impact of their creator partnerships, putting paid media behind boosting posts to supercharge reach and engagements," said Pierre-Loïc Assayag, CEO and co-founder, Traackr. "Although the number of active influencers in beauty is leveling out, all tiers of creators - from nanoinfluencers to VIP celebrities - are driving more impact and VIT for beauty brands. This improved performance of beauty content demonstrates that marketers are optimizing their influencer programs and treating creator partnerships as a strategic media buy."

The report also reveals the top 10 beauty brands across all four categories by VIT in the U.S., U.K. and France and the emerging beauty trends on Pinterest so far in 2024. Additional insights include:

Beauty powerhouses maintain top rankings: The top 5 overall beauty brands in the U.S. are no strangers to the top of the list, with Sephora, Rare Beauty, L'Oréal, Kylie Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty maintaining high ranks in 2024. SKKN jumped up 30 spots to the No. 7 overall brand with a 213% increase in VIT after a relaunch of its makeup line in January 2024 .

Instagram earned the biggest increase in engagements, video views and VIT scores on beauty creator content compared to TikTok and YouTube. Despite having fewer active influencers in H1 2024, Instagram content earned 68% more video views and a 36% higher VIT, indicating that beauty content on the platform has been much more successful in engaging viewers. "Ath-beauty," shades of aqua and summer glam dominate viral beauty trends: Driven by Gen Z, track hair, lacrosse hairstyles and dance makeup searches on Pinterest, for example, have increased by 200%, 35% and 40% respectively. The reign of everything aqua borrows from its connection to the planet, with products utilizing marine technologies and biotechnology to create fun and energetic looks like bright blue nails (+35%) and blue aesthetic grunge (+40%). Consumers are hot for summer, with effortless looks, faux glow and radiant makeup on the rise on Pinterest.

Instagram earned the biggest increase in engagements, video views and VIT scores on beauty creator content compared to TikTok and YouTube. Despite having fewer active influencers in H1 2024, Instagram content earned 68% more video views and a 36% higher VIT, indicating that beauty content on the platform has been much more successful in engaging viewers. "Ath-beauty," shades of aqua and summer glam dominate viral beauty trends: Driven by Gen Z, track hair, lacrosse hairstyles and dance makeup searches on Pinterest, for example, have increased by 200%, 35% and 40% respectively. The reign of everything aqua borrows from its connection to the planet, with products utilizing marine technologies and biotechnology to create fun and energetic looks like bright blue nails (+35%) and blue aesthetic grunge (+40%). Consumers are hot for summer, with effortless looks, faux glow and radiant makeup on the rise on Pinterest.

"Beauty reflects broader societal trends and interests," said Rachel Goodman, head of beauty and luxury partnerships at Pinterest. "Pinterest is the go-to place for discovering key beauty trends, encouraging self-expression and new aesthetics. The most popular beauty searches on Pinterest mirror the cultural zeitgeist. From a rising interest in women's sports to a stronger focus on eco-consciousness, beauty trends are being shaped on our platform."

