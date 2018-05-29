Trac-Grabber, LLC Won the Bid Award by NYC Department of Education

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trac-Grabber, known for their excellent vehicle recovery device has been awarded the above referenced bid with New York City Department Of Education. The bid consists of three models of traction grips based on vehicle type and a one-time training for each contracted bus vendor. The bid by the NYC DOE is to supply each School Bus with the patented Trac-Grabber "Extreme Traction" recovery device which will enable school bus drivers to quickly and easily get their buses unstuck and back on their route in snow and other adverse conditions.

Bus & Commercial Model Standard Truck / SUV Model

The new revolutionary and inexpensive device from Trac-Grabber is easily strapped to the drive wheels of a vehicle which is stuck in the sand, mud, or snow, and then enables the vehicle to get unstuck under its own power. With the "Extreme Traction" blocks installed on each drive wheel perpendicular to the tire rotation, the wheels spin to the point where the Trac-Grabbers engage, lift, and then move the vehicle back to stable terrain.

Jim Perry, Founder & CEO was quoted as saying, "At Trac-Grabber, we are very proud of our accomplishments, acknowledgments, endorsements, and product awards, but winning the bid for the NYC – DOE is really special for us."

Diego Dana, Partner & VP of Sales was further quoted, "We have found that the biggest challenge in getting our products known is just finding ways to connect with the right people who understand the value of such a useful device as the Trac-Grabber. Since the invention of the automobile people have been getting stuck and it is very surprising that until now there has never been such an easy and simple solution."

The company is currently in its fourth year of sales and they have sold their products throughout North America as well as 43 countries worldwide. They have Trac-Grabber models for Cars, ATV's, Trucks, SUV's, Buses, and other large Commercial Vehicles. With the NYC – DOE bid award they hope to gain further traction from other major cities, municipalities, and transportation departments as well.

Those who would like to learn more about the company and/or the patented Trac-Grabber products so that they too can benefit from this revolutionary invention should visit https://www.tracgrabber.com/

About Trac-Grabber:

Founded in 2010, the company is mainly known for the design, development, and sales of the extreme traction device known as the Trac-Grabber. True to the original design goals and objective, the Trac-Grabbers are:

Affordable.

Quick and Easy to use by both men and women.

Easily used to help people single-handedly get their vehicle unstuck under the vehicles own power.

Effective in Sand, Mud, and Snow.

Trac-Grabbers have been promoted by AutoWeek as "Essential Winter Weather Gear".

