TRAC INTERMODAL AGAIN NAMED BEST OVERALL CHASSIS PROVIDER AT PORT OF NY/NJ BY THE ASSOCIATION OF BI-STATE MOTOR CARRIERS

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers has named TRAC Intermodal as the Best Overall Chassis Provider in the Port of New York and New Jersey. Bi-State Chairman Tom Heimgartner presented the award to Jake Gilene, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at TRAC and Jason Marucci, regional sales manager at TRAC at Bi-State's 2024 awards luncheon.

This year marks the fifth time in the last nine years that TRAC has been recognized by Bi-State as the Best Overall Chassis Provider in the Port of New York and New Jersey.

"The Port of NY & NJ has experienced significant growth over the past five years," said Bi-State President Lisa Yakomin, "and that growth inevitably brings a number of challenges. The team at TRAC Intermodal consistently provided the intermodal trucking community with excellent customer service and reliable, quality equipment over the past year, and deserves to be recognized for their efforts in this highly-competitive market."

TRAC Intermodal has invested more than $1 billion over the last decade in fleet modernization. Despite the market reset in 2023, TRAC continues to accelerate investment in its chassis fleet. The company has added tens of thousands of new chassis, refurbished existing equipment, and innovated its offerings to support customers. This investment helps TRAC ensure asset availability when market demand returns.

TRAC's Metro Pool is the largest intermodal chassis pool in the mid-Atlantic region, with more than 17,000 chassis supporting the market. The company's footprint covers marine terminals at the Port of NY/NJ, Philadelphia, Baltimore and western New York State.

Nearly two-thirds of the Metro Pool fleet has been upgraded to new and BlueEdge chassis, featuring LED lights, OEM tires and other high-quality components. TRAC continues to add premium quality equipment to the Metro Pool, making its fleet one of the most current and reliable in the region.

"We are honored to be recognized again by the Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers for this award," said Daniel Walsh, President and CEO at TRAC Intermodal. "This recognition underscores our commitment to giving our customers the solutions they need when they need them. The highest quality equipment, superior performance and an unmatched safety record are hallmarks of TRAC's business."

The award ceremony was held at Bi-State's annual Golf Outing and Awards Luncheon on Monday, September 16th at Forest Hill Field Club in Bloomfield, NJ.

About the Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers

The Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers is a non-profit membership organization representing the intermodal trucking industry at the Port of NY & NJ. They are based in Port Newark, New Jersey, and represent more than 200 trucking and transportation industry companies throughout the metro area. Bi-State members are responsible for transporting a majority share of all port and container traffic at the Port of NY & NJ, one of the largest and busiest ports in the U.S.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC also offers maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.

For more information, contact:

Media

Rick Leonard

RCL Communications

203.434.7734

[email protected]

SOURCE TRAC Intermodal