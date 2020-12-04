TRAC Intermodal Releases Case Study on Port of NY/NJ Chassis Pool Model Success During Record Port Growth

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As local economies reopen and imports surge at many U.S. ports, ensuring the timely flow of cargo through these ports takes on added urgency. TRAC Intermodal has developed a detailed case study on how the chassis pool model at the Port of NY/NJ has supported significant increases in container cargo volumes over the past few years. TRAC's Metro Pool is the largest chassis pool in the region, with 17,000 chassis supporting this market.

One of the nation's busiest ports, the Port of NY/NJ recently reported its best month ever for import volume. The Port has invested heavily in infrastructure improvements such as raising the Bayonne Bridge, deepening harbors and upgrading roadways to and from terminals, all to help accommodate larger TEU ships and the cargo volumes they bring. As a direct result of these efforts, between 2017 and 2019, container cargo volumes at the Port of NY-NJ increased 11.3%. Despite this volume increase, compounded by sudden spikes in demand during the 2019 U.S.-China trade war and a record container volume rebound in the summer and fall of 2020, the chassis system was able to maintain a smooth cargo flow, with little to no disruptions.

"The TRAC case study identifies ways in which the Port's chassis provisioning model along with our quality fleet care programs have enabled port growth and offer motor carriers ready access to safe, high-quality equipment, operational efficiencies and equipment choices to meet their needs," says Daniel Walsh, CEO at TRAC Intermodal.

A copy of the case study, "Port of NY/NJ Chassis Pool Model Success in the Face of Record Cargo Growth," is available for download here or by visiting https://www.tracintermodal.com/case-study-port-nynj.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider, with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC's subsidiaries offer emergency fleet roadside assistance through FYX, and maintenance and repair services and other depot solutions through TRAC Services.

