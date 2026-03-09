TRACE 2.0 Task Order #1 to Enable Warfighters to Rapidly Analyze, Integrate, and Operationalize 3rd Party SDA Data into U.S. Space Mission Systems

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech7 Company, a rapidly growing innovator in the U.S. defense and national security sector, is proud to announce the award of its first task order under the Tech7 Reporting Analysis Commercial Extension (TRACE) 2.0 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. Valued at $158.9M over five years, the Task Order will focus on the development, security, and operations of the TRACE 2.0 platform, enabling the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Battle Management, Command, Control, Communications, & Space Intelligence Program Executive Office (BMC3I) to rapidly analyze, integrate, and operationalize third-party technologies into USSF and U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM) mission systems.

This "Sherpa" Task Order (TO 1) directly supports the space domain awareness (SDA) mission area by providing warfighters with a scalable, data-driven capability to rapidly analyze, integrate, and onboard candidate technologies in support of SDA. Leveraging TRACE 2.0 digital workflows, machine-to-machine (M2M) integration, and analytics, Tech 7 will enable operational gap analysis, market and technology assessment, pre-deployment analysis, initial integration into space operations, test and evaluation, and decision support for long term capability adoption. This end-to-end pipeline will enable BMC3I to make long-term integration decisions efficiently and effectively, ensuring vetted technologies are deployed to the tactical edge in real-time operational environments.

"This first task order is a significant milestone that demonstrates the effectiveness and early success of our TRACE 2.0 SBIR Phase III IDIQ contract," said Juan Echeverry, President and CEO of Tech7. "It highlights the value of leveraging commercial capabilities to address critical operational needs and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower the U.S. Space Force and USSPACECOM to achieve their missions with precision and agility."

Ann Birbeck, Executive Vice President for the TRACE program at Tech7, added: "This task order is just the beginning. Our team is dedicated to scaling these efforts and drastically shortening the time it takes from warfighter requirements development to operational capability by taking advantage of the capabilities being developed in the commercial marketplace."

As Tech7 executes this ambitious initiative, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver innovative solutions that address evolving threats and operational challenges. This award represents a significant step forward in Tech7's growth trajectory and reinforces its position as a key partner to the defense and national security community in addressing complex, multi-domain operational challenges.

The $489M TRACE 2.0 SBIR Phase III IDIQ contract was originally awarded by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) in 2025.

For more information about Tech7 and TRACE 2.0, please visit www.tech7.us.

