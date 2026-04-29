TRACE-Funded Corruption Documentary Nominated for Emmy

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigative documentary, Bribe, Inc. is nominated for the Best Business and Economic Documentary Emmy and chronicles the uncovering of one of the largest corporate bribery scandals in modern history —the Unaoil affair—through the firsthand accounts of the whistleblower and journalist who brought it to light. TRACE President Alexandra Addison-Wrage is an Executive Producer of the film which was substantially funded by TRACE.

TRACE is an anti-corruption organization committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity in global business. "I embarked on this documentary to show how pervasive bribery is and how difficult it can be to root out. This is even more apparent today, six years after we began the project, as President Trump dramatically flouts longstanding norms against public corruption," said Addison-Wrage.

Addison-Wrage teamed with journalists Peter Klein and Nick McKenzie to tell the story of corruption on a massive and global scale. At the center of Bribe, Inc. is Unaoil, a Monaco-based consultancy that built a global network facilitating corruption across multiple jurisdictions and industries. Through exclusive interviews and investigative reporting, the film reveals how the scheme operated, how it was uncovered and the far-reaching consequences that followed. The documentary offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the individuals who exposed the scandal—highlighting the risks, challenges, and impact of uncovering corruption at scale.

"Corruption continues to shape global business environments in complex and often hidden ways. Bribe, Inc. brings these realities into focus—illustrating how misconduct can be enabled, ignored or exposed," said Addison-Wrage. "Through our substantial funding of Bribe, Inc., and my participation in the story, TRACE seeks to bring greater awareness real-world corruption risks and the importance of effective compliance programs."

To learn more about TRACE's anti-corruption work, visit TRACE's website, or to interview TRACE President and Founder Alexandra Addison-Wrage, contact Tammy Kupperman Thorp at [email protected]. Bribe, Inc. is available on Jolt Film.

SOURCE TRACE International