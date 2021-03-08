Trace One and Mintec Announce Partnership for Global Ingredient Price Distribution

PARIS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace One power, the world's largest collaborative retail business platform for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) with more than 5,000 companies in 100 countries developing over $300B in products annually, has announced a new partnership with Mintec, the world's leading independent provider of global food pricing data and analysis.



Under this new partnership, Mintec will join the Trace One global community of brand owners, which will make their trusted food and ingredient data available for users to access through the Trace One collaborative platform data. With Mintec's extensive commodity price data and strategic market analysis, users will analyse their spending more effectively, control costs, and make better ingredient purchasing decisions.



"Mintec data and analysis brings a real added value for our customers and prospects," said Sophie Chevallier, CRO at Trace One. "There is a real complementarity, both geographically and functional between Trace One and Mintec. This partnership allows us to provide more end to end services to our respective clients and prospects."



"Mintec is excited to partner with Trace One and become part of the largest CPG network enabling suppliers to showcase their products to leading retailers to expand their business opportunities globally," said Mintec CEO Spencer Wicks. "This partnership enables Trace One to deliver Mintec data to customers providing enhanced insight and analysis of food and beverage price movements," added Wicks.



