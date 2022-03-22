Trace One and Selerant join forces to shape the future of Consumer-Packaged Goods

PUTEAUX, France, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Trace One, the largest collaborative retail business platform for consumer-packaged goods (CPG), announced its merger with Selerant, a leading global provider of process-based product lifecycle management (PLM) software and consulting services for manufacturers.

Founded in 2001, Trace One offers a suite of integrated cloud solutions for the creation and management of CPG products. Trace One serves a global customer base, with a powerful retail and manufacturer community of over 5,000 organizations of all sizes, that sits at the heart of the industry ecosystem. Since April 2021, Trace One has been backed by Symphony Technology Group ("STG"), a leading Menlo Park, California based software and data analytics-focused private equity firm with approximately $6 billion assets under management.

"This first strategic transaction marks a significant milestone for the company in our journey towards international expansion and growth. It strengthens Trace One's position in CPG product development enabling our existing and future customers, including brand owners to deliver remarkable products to consumers," says Christophe Vanackère, CEO of Trace One. "Our strategy is to grow the business across Europe and in the US. We view Selerant's strong footprint in Southern Europe and North America as particularly attractive to our clients and growth strategy in these regions. It's a winning partnership for two perfectly complementary companies," adds Vanackère.

Selerant's formula-based PLM, compliance, and environment health & safety software solutions directly extend the supplier engagement and transparency capabilities of Trace One's core PLM offering, particularly across its private label manufacturer and supplier customers. The combined company is positioned to become the de facto end-to-end global PLM software leader by connecting the entire supply chain from raw material suppliers to CPG and private-label manufacturers, and finally to retailers and end consumers.

"With this new relationship, we'll be able to scale while continuing to provide the level of service our customers have come to expect, all while increasing global coverage, extending our products to retailers, and leveraging Trace One's experience in delivering leading SaaS solutions. We are excited to join forces with the Trace One team to offer an even better value proposition to Selerant's and Trace One's customers," said Carlo Colombo, Founder and CEO of Selerant.

"Trace One is thrilled to welcome Selerant, its customers, and the entire Selerant team to the Trace One family; they have built a great business, and we share the same culture and ambitions of delivering our value proposition to the entire CPG industry," adds Vanackère.

About Trace One

Founded in 2001, Trace One is the world's largest collaborative retail business platform for consumer-packaged goods (CPG). Trace One offers a suite of integrated cloud solutions for the creation and management of CPG products. We've created a global community of 5,000+ brand owners spanning more than 100 countries. Our smart solutions let them collaborate and innovate on remarkable products worth over $300 billion every year. We've been helping them create products that consumers really want since 2001, through bigger (and faster) thinking.

For more information, please visit https://www.traceone.com/

About Symphony Technology Group

STG is the private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to all existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 35 global companies.

For more information, please visit https://stgpartners.com/

About Selerant

Founded in 1990, Selerant is a leading global provider of process-based product lifecycle management (PLM) software and consulting services within three core manufacturing segments: Food & Beverages, Personal Care/Pharmaceutical and Specialty Chemicals. With primary operating regions in New York, NY, Milan, Italy, and Shanghai, China, and offices around the world, Selerant has a large global presence to meet the needs of its customers.

Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financial advisor to Selerant shareholders.

For more information, please visit https://www.selerant.com/

