Trace Systems Among First to Achieve CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification

Company earns perfect score in C3PAO assessment, placing it among the first in the Defense Industrial Base to achieve this milestone

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Systems, Inc. today announced its successful achievement of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2 with a perfect score of 110/110, following a rigorous independent assessment by an accredited Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). Fewer than one percent of the 80,000+ defense contractors expected to require this certification have achieved it—placing Trace among the earliest and most advanced organizations in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to meet the newly required DoD standard.

Company earns perfect score in C3PAO assessment, placing it among the first in the Defense Industrial Base to achieve this milestone

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 with a perfect score validates our commitment to the nation, the caliber of our people, disciplined processes, and deep understanding of today's digital battlefield," said Kenneth Hilton, Chief Operating Officer of Trace Systems. "This milestone strengthens our cybersecurity posture and complements our CMMIDEV/3, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO 9001:2015, and NSA CSfC Trusted Integrator status, galvanizing trust with the DoD, Service Members, and our teammates in high-assurance mission environments."

Trace's early approach to CMMC 2.0 compliance established a continuously monitored framework protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) across global operations. The certification underscores Trace's commitment to mission assurance, cyber maturity, and defense modernization. This achievement reflects Trace's investment in enterprise-grade systems, governance, and security frameworks that align with the expectations of the largest defense primes and integrators. It demonstrates operational scalability and institutional maturity far exceeding typical mid-tier benchmarks within the Defense Industrial Base.

"From a business and financial standpoint, this certification reflects our continued disciplined investment in governance, infrastructure, and risk management—decisions that strengthen operational integrity and long-term value creation," said John Wallace, Chief Financial Officer of Trace Systems. "Certifications of this caliber enhance customer confidence, improve operational efficiency, and reinforce Trace's reputation as one of the most capable and financially sound partners in the defense sector" continued Wallace.

About Trace Systems

Trace Systems delivers technology-enabled, integrated multi-domain mission solutions, combining secure satellite communications, edge computing, digital modernization, and cyber-resilient architectures worldwide. From orbit to edge, Trace builds the backbone for tomorrow's defense enterprise.

For more information, visit www.tracesystems.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 813-793-7101

SOURCE Trace Systems Inc