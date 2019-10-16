Trace Systems Wins MPE-S Contract With Ceiling Value of $998 Million

FT. MEADE, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Systems Inc. was awarded a $998 million Mission Partner Environment Services (MPE-S) contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The contract will provide the full range of global support services to design, implement, and operate the enterprise for the Department of Defense (DoD) and its mission partners. The single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a performance period of five years.

"We are honored to be a part of this critical Air Force mission supporting enterprise modernization and transformation of coalition information-sharing and multi-domain warfighting capabilities over the next five years," said Otto Hoernig III, Trace Systems CEO. "MPE-S will leverage our team's extensive expertise as an integrated IT and virtualization solutions provider, as well as our global technical and field service capabilities."

The Air Force Mission Partner Capabilities Office (MPCO) will execute the MPE-S contract, with responsibility for modernization, management, integration and consolidation of multiple programs and networks, including CENTRIXS, CFBLNet, BICES, BICES-X, Pegasus, APAN and the MPE-IS. The enterprise Mission Partner Environment will enable essential collaboration between the DoD and U.S. coalition partners, connecting nearly 45,000 global users in support of the mission.

Trace Systems is a leading innovator in scalable, secure hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), virtualized technologies and private cloud solutions within enterprise and tactical environments. Every day, Trace delivers mission-critical capabilities, infrastructure and support to enable customer success globally.

