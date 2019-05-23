TRACE to host largest compliance event of its kind in Canada: High-profile speakers to address reducing corruption and financial crime

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRACE, the globally renowned anti-bribery standard setting organization, will host its inaugural Bribery and Economic Crime Summit: Promoting Transparency, 26-27 June in Vancouver, to mark its newly established presence in Canada. The Summit, which will be the largest compliance event ever held in the region, will foster collaboration among key stakeholders and explore what can be done to detect, prevent and reduce bribery, money laundering, fraud and related financial crime.

The Summit will be chaired by TRACE President Alexandra Wrage, and participants will have the chance to hear from international leaders in the field, including the Vice President of Integrity at the World Bank, Ms. Pascale Dubois; the Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, Mr. Simon Peh; the Deputy Head of Brazil's International Cooperation Unit of the Federal Prosecutors Office, Mr. Carlos Bruno Ferreira da Silva; and magistrate from the French Anti-Corruption Agency, Mr. Emmanuel Farhat.

The program will feature a keynote address by the Honourable David Eby, Attorney General of British Columbia. Also speaking at the event will be Alberto Ayala, the engineer who uncovered the Volkswagen diesel scandal; Peter German, QC, author of the recent "Dirty Money" report on money laundering in British Columbia; and compliance professionals from Columbia Sportswear Company, IBM and SNC Lavalin. Other topics to be addressed include doping in international sport and case studies in human trafficking.

At an award dinner during the Summit, TRACE will announce the winners of the TRACE Prize for Investigative Reporting, recognizing journalism that uncovers commercial bribery.

To view details on the Summit, click here. There is no fee for the conference, but participation is by invitation and is limited to TRACE members and other senior representatives of the private sector. To request an invitation, please write to workshop@traceinternational.org.

About TRACE

TRACE is a globally recognized non-profit anti-bribery business association and leading provider of shared-cost third party risk management solutions. Members and clients include over 500 multinational companies headquartered worldwide.

TRACE is headquartered in the United States and registered in Canada, with a presence on five continents. For more information, visit www.TRACEinternational.org.

