Trace3 Adds To Growing List Of Accolades From Partner Microsoft

IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace3 Cloud Solutions Group's enablement of the advantages of cloud platform adoption for clients in the enterprise space furthers as the group is presented both the 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award in "Migration to Azure" and an advanced specialization in "Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure" from partner Microsoft.

Microsoft announced the 2021 MSUS Partner Award winners in a recent blog post. The company's blog post stated, "the MSUS Partner Award program complements the global Microsoft Partner of the Year Award program and highlights US-specific partner impact."

Earning an advanced specialization coupled with the partner award is validation of Trace3's work and capabilities in cloud adoption, deep domain knowledge, clear prior success, and extensive experience in architecting and modernizing web application workloads.

"The challenges associated with navigating the cloud landscape increase every year for IT executives," Chief Technical Officer Tony Olzak said. "Obtaining these recent achievements illustrate that our Trace3 Cloud Solutions Group is at the leading edge of this landscape and is well-versed in cloud strategy that can be leveraged by businesses in every industry."

Trace3's advanced specialization with partner Microsoft adds to the group's six gold competencies including those held in cloud platform, cloud productivity, application development, application integration and datacenter.

"The team is so driven, so committed to delivering successful outcomes, and is thrilled with the recognition. In the last 12 months Trace3 has engaged with over 70 enterprises and has collaborated on over 50 crown jewel cloud-bound applications in the Fortune 500 space," Cloud Solutions Managing Director Chris Nicholas said. "We are very thankful for the trust placed on the team, the opportunity to make an impact, and we couldn't be prouder of this group."

For both accolades, Trace3 presented migration and application modernization capabilities, client testimonies, and examples of end-to-end success of taking workloads from design and architecture through to production runtime. Trace3's successful completion of the advanced specialization audit and award nomination process recognize the company as a strong performer in cloud adoption.

